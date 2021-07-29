Beginners Guide to Migrate IMAP to Office 365 Account

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — This article gives a detailed process of how can a user export IMAP emails to Office 365 account. Users can do it with the help of RecoveryTools IMAP to Office 365 Migration software. The utility will provide users a direct option to migrate IMAP mailboxes to O365 account.

Let’s face it: migrating to Office 365 is critical for businesses, to increased productivity and increased security. However, migrating emails and contacts from IMAP clients to Office 365 is a bit of a challenge because the steps require a thorough understanding of both platforms and the use of PowerShell commands to complete the tasks.

In a previous blog, we discussed how to use PowerShell commands to perform IMAP migration to Office 365.

Although we will discuss migrating other IMAP emails to Office 365 in this article, there are a few things you should be aware of before migrating your IMAP data to Office 365.

Before you migrate IMAP to Office 365, there are a few things you should know

The migration from IMAP to Office 365 is subject to a few restrictions, including:

The user’s inbox and other mail folders are the only things that can be migrated to Office 365. This method isn’t suitable for transferring calendars, contacts, or tasks.

A user’s mailbox can be migrated with a maximum of 5,00,000 data items.

The maximum email size for migration is 35 megabytes.

So, You must first create users in Office 365 before migrating IMAP mailboxes.

If you want to use an IMAP-like email domain in Office 365, you must first add the domain to Office 365 before creating users. You can learn how to add users to Office 365 individually or in bulk.

Before migrating your IMAP email data to Office 365, you should be aware of the following limitations. Let’s look at the steps for migrating IMAP mailboxes to Office 365 now.

How to Migrate from IMAP to Office 365?

Migrating other IMAP email accounts to Office 365 entails six steps, each of which must be completed in order for the migration of mailboxes to go smoothly. The steps are as follows:

Identifying your current email server’s full name

Creating a migration list of mailboxes

Integrating Office 365 with your existing email system

Migrating mailboxes and creating a migration batch

Emails are forwarded to Office 365 directly.

Email synchronization will be turned off.

You can migrate your IMAP data to an Office 365 account by following these steps.

Step 1: Find out Full Name of Your Current Email Server

Office 365 requires the same source email server name for migration, you’ll need to figure out the current IMAP email server’s full name

Outlook on the web allows you to access your mailbox. In the toolbar, select Settings, and then type “pop” in the Search all settings box. Select POP and IMAP from the list of options. In the IMAP settings section, the IMAP server name will be listed.

Step 2: Making a Migrate List of Mailboxes

You’ll need access to your IMAP user mailboxes before migrating to Office 365. When you know the passwords for user mailboxes, create a list of them. This data can be gathered from your original email system. If you don’t remember the user passwords, you can change them to new ones.

Step 3: Getting Office 365 to Work with Your Email System



Office 365 uses a migration endpoint to connect to the source email system. The migration endpoint can be created using the steps below:

Click Recipients in the Exchange Admin Center.

Select Migration >> More…>> Migration endpoints from the drop-down menu.

Click the New + icon to create a new migration endpoint.

When the Select the migration endpoint type page appears, select IMAP.

On the IMAP migration configuration page, fill in the following information:

Name of the IMAP server

Click Next after leaving the rest of the information alone.

The email server connection will be tested by the migration services, and if it is successful, the Enter general information page will appear on the screen.

Fill in the name of the Migration endpoint on this page. To create the migration endpoint, leave the other boxes empty and click New.

After that, a new migration endpoint will be created.

Step 4: Create a Batch Migration to Export IMAP Emails to Office 365

To migrate emails in bulk to Office 365 mailboxes, you’ll need to create a migration batch. The mailboxes you listed in the migration file will be included in this migration batch, follow the steps below.

Click Recipients >> Migration in the Exchange Admin Center. Select New + >> from the menu. Switch to Exchange Online. Click Next after selecting IMAP migration. When the Select the user page appears on the screen, click Browse to select the migration file you created earlier. Office 365 will perform a quick check on the file to see if it’s correct. The number of users listed in the file will be displayed as the number of mailboxes to migrate if the file is verified by Office 365. Click Next after the file has been validated. On the next screen, click Next to go to the IMAP migration configuration page. Select the migration endpoint you created in step 3 from the drop-down menu. Go to the Move Migration page, type the batch’s name, and then click Next. You can also exclude a folder from the migration process by typing its name or clicking the “+” icon from this screen. When the Start the batch page appears on the screen, complete the steps below: To send a copy of migration reports to other users, click Browse. The migration report is also available from the migration batch’s properties page.

Select the option to start the batch automatically. When you save the migration batch, the migration process will begin. The migration batch’s status will change from Created to Syncing.

In the Exchange Admin Center, you can check the task’s status.

Step 5: Send Your IMAP Email to Office 365 Directly

A DNS record (also known as an MX record) is used by every email system to identify the delivery address for emails. The MX record is left pointing toward the source email system during the email migration process. You’ll need to point your MX record to Office 365 after you’ve successfully migrated to Office 365. It’ll make sure that all of your emails arrive in your Office 365 mailboxes.

In most cases, it takes 72 hours for email systems to recognize the new MX record. You can move on to the next task to stop email synchronization once it’s finished, but make sure you wait at least 72 hours before doing so.

Getting Rid of a Migration Batch

From the Exchange Admin Center, you can easily delete a migration batch.

Go to the Exchange Admin Center, then Recipients, and finally Migration. For the selective batch, click Delete from the migration dashboard.

You can double-check that the migration batch has been deleted by going back to the Recipients section of the Exchange Admin Center.

Do you think it’ll be easy to migrate your IMAP mailboxes to Office 365 using the steps outlined above? Certainly not. Also, we cannot guarantee that the mailbox migration will be successful using this method because if a problem arises with the migration batch, you will have to repeat the process. So, the best option for you is to use an IMAP to Office 365 migration tool that can quickly and easily migrate your mailboxes, and one such tool is RecoveryTools IMAP to Office 365, which is specifically designed for this purpose. In just a few minutes, you can migrate your IMAP mailboxes to Office 365 using this software. Let’s take a look at how this tool works in a little more detail.

Best Solution – IMAP to Office 365 Migration Tool

It takes only a few steps to use this software, and you’ll be able to migrate your IMAP mailboxes to Office 365 in no time. You can also migrate from more than 20 IMAP accounts, including Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, Zimbra, and others. We’ll go over how to migrate Gmail mailboxes to Office 365 in this article.

First and foremost, you must download and install the software on your computer. After you’ve installed it, go through the following steps:

Enter the IMAP login credentials in the software panel. Choose only the desired mailbox data from the list. Select Office 365 option from the saving option list. Setup IMAP to Office 365 migration options in the utility panel. Users can also apply filter settings to perform the selective conversion. Click on the Convert button to start IMAP to the O365 migration process. In the end, the tool will display a confirmation message box. Click on the OK button. Gmail mailboxes will be migrated to Office 365 using the software. When it’s finished, a confirmation message will appear on the screen. To complete the process, click OK.

That’s how you can use RecoveryTools IMAP to Office 365 migration tool to quickly migrate your Gmail mailbox to an Office 365 account. You can also use this tool to skip over data that has already been migrated.

Conclusion

For increased productivity and security, many organizations are switching from IMAP to Office 365. In such cases, a proper migration strategy is required. That is why we have mentioned an IMAP migration technique in this blog. We did, however, recommend a third-party tool.