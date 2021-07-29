National quick-service concept launches food truck, other growth opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Ca., 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Dip Shack Dips & Chips, a fast-growing quick-service concept, is launching a food truck this summer.

The first Dip Shack food truck is set to open in San Antonio, Texas, this month. This mobile business will make it easy to bring the company’s juicy Dip sandwiches and homemade Chips to guests at local food truck round ups, music festivals, businesses and neighborhood communities and more.

“Our team has invested a lot of time and passion into creating the Dip Shack concept. The number one goal we have is to provide the best Dips and Chips you’ll ever eat,” said Ron Lam, managing partner of Trifecta Management Group. “After our initial offerings at six locations received an overwhelming positive response from guests, we knew the next step was to take the delicious eats on the road. Its simple, delicious menu makes it easy to adapt to a mobile expression.”

In addition to the new food truck, Dip Shack is continuing to experience vast growth across the U.S. since its inception in 2020. Currently, the concept is available in California, Ohio, New Mexico and Florida.

“The Dip Shack brand was made with growth in mind,” said Lam. “The concept is scalable and can be easily modified to the areas it serves from entertainment centers to food halls, to standalone locations and, of course, to food trucks. It’s an attractive menu that is simple to produce consistently with the same quality with each order for dine in, carry out or delivery.”

Dip Shack features five types of hand-crafted Dips made from the finest quality meats, including Prime (prime rib), Strami (pastrami), Chicken, Belly (pork belly) and Piggyback (Strami + Belly) and three flavors of crispy, homemade Chips (BBQ, Salt & Vinegar, Salted), which are made from fresh Idaho potatoes and seasoned with its own signature rubs composed of the highest-quality spices. All Dips are served on fresh, butter-toasted rolls and accompanied with au jus, which is house made daily using all-natural ingredients.

From Dip Shack’s inaugural launch in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, in June 2020, one of our concept’s main core goals was to be an integral part of the local communities it serves. From the first Dip sold and going forward, three percent of all Dip and Chip sales are donated to local non-profit organizations. In San Antonio, Dip Shack has partnered with Make-a-Wish, in Central and South Texas, as the local organization it will contribute to in 2021.

The concept is expected to roll out more than half a dozen locations by early 2022. Dip Shack is created and managed by Trifecta Management Group.

About Trifecta Management Group

Trifecta Management Group provides comprehensive management, consulting, marketing and training services for entertainment centers, restaurants and retail locations around the world. Trifecta’s expertise in concept development, project management and culinary services has led to the development of numerous custom concepts. TMG, founded in 2005, has concepts ranging from 1,000 square foot restaurants to 100,000 square foot entertainment destinations. Trifecta has won numerous “best of” awards with recognition for custom concepts that include plank®, Dip Shack, Uptown Alley®, The Corner Alley®, Ten Pin Fun Center, The BLVD and Coyote Entertainment Center. The company’s newest division, Trifecta Marketing Services, creates solutions for businesses of all industries and sizes. For more information on Trifecta Management Group, visit: https://www.trifecta-mg.com/.

About Dip Shack Dips & Chips

Dip Shack Dips & Chips is a national quick-service concept made up of hearty, juicy Dip sandwiches and homemade Chips. The brand features four types of uniquely-crafted Dips (Prime Rib, Pastrami, Pork Belly and Chicken) and three flavors of crispy Chips (Salted, BBQ and Salt & Vinegar). The concept was inspired by Cowboy Food & Drink restaurant and was first launched at its Cleveland area location. A portion of all sales from Dip Shack Dips & Chips is donated to local non-profit organizations. To learn more, visit https://dipshackdips.com/.