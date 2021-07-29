Saunatica Aims to Improve Wellness With New Costa Mesa Sauna

Costa Mesa, CA, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Saunatica Sauna Studio announces the opening of its Costa Mesa sauna studio today with an ambitious plan to bring the health and wellness benefits of sauna use to as many people as possible in Southern California. This studio is the first of many studios planned by the company.

While many Californians view health and fitness as top concerns, some are unaware of the potential health benefits of the sauna experience. Saunatica aims to change that by offering robust services at its new Costa Mesa studio. The company’s goal is to help more Californians learn about the unique benefits of a sauna experience, including pain relief from deep infrared therapy, total body relaxation, sleep improvements, better skin tone, and a boost of the immune system. Regular sauna sessions utilize broad-spectrum infrared radiation to relax the body while easing pain located in the muscles and joints. Sauna therapy also increases blood circulation, lowers blood pressure, helps to release toxins, and burns from 200 to 400 calories in a single session.

At Saunatica Sauna Studio’s Costa Mesa location, people can design their own sauna sessions by including standard near-infrared sauna treatment and adding on additional therapies to achieve their desired health and wellness results. Each session lasts around 40 minutes in a safe, sanitary, and relaxing environment. Other available therapies including red light therapy and halotherapy.

Red light therapy is free to add to any sauna session. Red light provides skin and muscle benefits while helping people to destress and enjoy mood improvements. The use of red light during sauna sessions helps relieve chronic pain, boost the skin’s natural production of elastin and collagen, reduce inflammation, boost testosterone levels, aid muscle recovery, and help wounds heal.

Halotherapy is a medical-grade salt treatment that can be added to any sauna session for a nominal cost of $5. This salt treatment is known for the many health benefits it offers, including effective treatments for respiratory diseases and illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis, COPD, sleep apnea, snoring, and others. Salt treatment also helps to treat skin disorders such as acne, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, rashes, and dry skin. Finally, salt treatment offers mental health and wellness benefits, including a reduction in the symptoms of depression, insomnia, and seasonal affective disorder.

People can choose from several packages at Saunatica Sauna Studio. An introductory session is available for only $20. People can then choose between a four-session package, eight-session package, or unlimited session package at discounted prices. Sauna therapy is a centuries-old treatment embraced by people around the world in many different cultures. Saunatica Sauna Studio also offers custom health and wellness solutions to meet each client’s individual needs and health and wellness goals. People are encouraged to hydrate before and during treatment and to replenish their bodies with plenty of water and rest after treatment at Saunatica. They also should avoid wearing makeup to allow their pores to be as open as possible. While some people choose to wear bathing suits during their sauna experiences, Saunatica also provides large towels for those who want to enjoy the full-body benefits au naturel.

Saunatica Sauna Studio is a company that strives to help people at all fitness levels achieve better health and wellness through the provision of a full panoply of sauna services. Starting with its Costa Mesa location, Saunatica plans to open many sauna studios across Southern California to bring the benefits of sauna therapy to as many Californians as possible.

For more information about Saunatica Sauna Studio visit www.saunatica.com/