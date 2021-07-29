Recyclable Shaped Liquid Cartons Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Recyclable Shaped Liquid Cartons market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Recyclable Shaped Liquid Cartons

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4183

Fact.MR’s report on the shaped liquid cartons market has introduced remarkable insights about the steadily expanding market growing at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast year of 2019 to 2027. The market analysis has revealed that the stringent emission standards and preference for eco-friendly & recyclable packaging solutions have led to the growth of shaped liquid cartons in the global market.

The overall sales of shaped liquid cartons was pegged at more than US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018 and the global shaped liquid cartons market is likely to grow at a promising rate during the forecast period owing to growing demand for innovative packaging solutions across the developed as well as developing economies. In addition, the growing beverage industry along with changing consumer preferences are among the key factors anticipated to amplify the overall sales of shaped liquid cartons over the forecast period.

Among regions, East Asia is expected to hold the leading share in the global shaped liquid cartons market owing to a significant increase in beverage packaging solutions in the global market. The growing demand for eco-friendly and innovative beverage packaging solutions are projected to augment the growth of shaped liquid packaging market in the East Asia region. There are a large number of players present in East Asia shaped liquid packaging market.

The key manufacturers in the shaped liquid cartons market around the globe are also focusing on expanding their production and sales footprint in the region. For example, on 30th July 2019, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., a leading manufacturer of shaped liquid cartons announced the opening of a new production plant of aseptic carton packaging in Suzhou, China. Also, Tetra Pak International S.A., a leading manufacturer of shaped liquid cartons inaugurated a new aseptic carton packaging material factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam. This new production facility is catering to the growing demand of shaped liquid cartons in the East Asia market.

Visuals and Brand Value to Be a Key Trend Drawing Consumer Attention

The study by Fact.MR also postulated that visual presentation of the product is a crucial factor in purchasing decision. The impact of visual presentation not only makes the consumer decision easy, but also draws consumer attention towards the product. Therefore, shaped liquid cartons are expected to be used as an effective tool for marketing and enable product differentiation.

Consumers are subconsciously drawn towards better packaged goods. Decision making is centered towards 1/3rd of packaging along with the personal preferences. A product having an impactful packaging format is perceived to be a better quality product. Therefore, manufacturers of various products especially food and beverage products focus on packaging like, shaped liquid cartons along with quality of the product in order to create brand value. This is driving the adoption of shaped liquid cartons across various end use sectors. For instance, on 20th August 2019, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., a leading manufacturer of shaped liquid cartons introduced combidome carton pack for Maspex Wadowice Group, a leading food manufacturers in Central and Eastern Europe. This new shaped liquid carton is a first unique carton launched in the Poland market to attract more consumers with its enhanced visibility and box shaped design.

Price Economics and Dynamic Packaging to Boost the Shaped Liquid Cartons Market

The traditional nature of glass has remained an asset in the wine market. However, changing consumer habits & perception and improvements in packaging technology have shifted focus of wine & spirits producers towards shaped liquid cartons. Furthermore, wine manufacturers are collaborating with shaped liquid cartons manufacturing companies in order to lower packaging costs. Wine packaged in glass bottles is priced significantly higher than wine packaged in shaped liquid cartons, owing to higher price of glass packaging. Therefore, lower packaging cost and increasing sales has made wine and spirits a lucrative sector for shaped liquid cartons.

For instance, in March 2017, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. announced the launch of a new liquid paper carton for alcoholic beverage packaging in the global shaped liquid cartons market.

The Fact.MR report offers forecast of the shaped liquid cartons market for the period 2019-2027. According to the report, the shaped liquid cartons market is projected to register volume sales of more than 69 Bn units in 2027. The food & beverage sector continues to generate lucrative opportunities for leading market players to amplify their market share in the shaped liquid cartons segment.

Shaped Liquid Cartons Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments-

The global shaped liquid cartons market is segmented by capacity, material, opening, application and region.

Capacity Less than 200 ml

200-500 ml

More Than 500 ml Material Uncoated Paperboard

LDPE Coated

Aluminum Opening Cut Opening

Straw Hole Opening

Clip Opening

Twist Opening

King Twist Opening Application Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Fruit Juices

Other Applications Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

