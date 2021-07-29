Dental Imaging Market : Industry Growth, Key Players and Geographic Overview

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dental imaging market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.0%. In the current global scenario-where the focus on technological advancements has risen-it is expected that the benefits of advanced dental imaging will ensure its greater adoption in the years to come. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing affordability of imaging systems, and the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis are the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

Key market players

The prominent players in the global dental imaging market are Envista Holdings Corporation (US), PLANMECA OY (Finland), ACTEON Group (UK), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Carestream Dental, LLC (US), VATECH Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Owandy Radiology (France), DÜRR DENTAL SE (Germany), Midmark Corporation (US), Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan), 3Shape (Denmark), PreXion, Inc. (US), Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.(China), Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy), Apteryx Imaging (Canada), Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Align Technology Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP (Japan), and FONA Italy (Italy).

North America holds the largest share in the dental imaging market.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2019. This is due to the presence of a large number of players in the dental imaging market, increasing awareness among patients, and the rising adoption of technically advanced imaging systems by dentists. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, witnessed the highest growth, which is driven by factors such as the increasing focus of emerging and leading market players on developing Asian markets, rise in disposable incomes, comparatively lenient regulatory guidelines, and growing dental tourism market.