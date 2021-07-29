Advanced Carbon Materials Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 29, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Advanced Carbon Materials Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global advanced carbon materials market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.29 billion by 2024. The factors that propel the growth of the advanced carbon materials industry include growing demand for fiberglass products in construction, automotive and energy applications, being lightweight material, having excellent electrical properties, technological progression for the development of carbon nanomaterials, increasing demand for carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP). Advanced carbon materials market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Carbon fibers

Graphene

Carbon nanotubes

Structural graphite

Carbon foams

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Electronics

Sports

Automotive

Construction

Others

The “Aerospace & Defense” segment led the advanced carbon materials market in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024. Aerospace & Defense segment is followed by Automotive sector owing to increasing vehicle manufacturing production in developing markets including India, China, Iran, and Mexico.

Key Players Analysis Covered in these reports

Toho Tenex Europe Gmbh

Toray Industries

Hexcel Corporation

Arkema

Nippon Graphite Fiber

CVD Equipment Corporation

Haydale Graphene Industries

Mersen Group

Showa Denko KK and many others

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major market share of advanced carbon materials in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include an increase in automotive manufacturing facilities in India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia, and growing demand for travel. Asia-Pacific would be followed by the European region in the forecast period.

