Global Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market to Record a 5.5% Value CAGR Through 2028

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

Global sales of fetal and neonatal heart monitors are likely to surpass 261,000 units in 2018, with rising adoption in the US driving sales. Cardiotocographs remain the highest selling fetal and neonatal heart monitor devices, with global sales equating a valuation of nearly US$ 400 Mn in 2017. Demand continues to remain concentrated in hospitals and neonatal clinics, with the former accounting for a leading share.

The fetal and neonatal heart monitors continues to be driven by efforts to mitigate the number of preterm births. Data from National Center for Health Statistics shows that the US has a high infant mortality rate among developed economies. The number of deaths per live births also remains a concern in Europe, with governments and healthcare providers in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy working towards mitigating the numbers.

The report finds that Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will emerge as a lucrative market for fetal and neonatal heart monitor manufacturers during the assessment period. Many countries in the region have high infant mortality rates, and there has been a concerted effort by governments and healthcare providers to improve the situation.

Use of fetal and neonatal heart rate monitors is also growing on account of increase in the number of NICU admissions. The growing applications and deployment of monitoring technologies in NICUs is likely to foster the growth of the fetal and neonatal heart monitor market during the assessment period. The increase in the number of NICUs is also opening opportunities for key players in the market. The report finds that high preterm birth rates in developing countries, such as India has led to opening of new NICUs, which in turn has created opportunities for the deployment of fetal and neonatal heart monitors.

The segmentation analysis offered can be useful for the report readers in understanding probable opportunities and potential markets for the target product – fetal and neonatal heart monitor. A taxonomy table incorporated in the report illustrates all the market segments in a systematic manner as depicted below.

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Cardiotocograph

Doppler

Accessories Modality Table Top Devices

Portable and Hand Held Devices End-User Hospitals

Neonatal Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Demand for table top fetal and neonatal heart monitor devices is higher than portable and handheld variants. Hospitals and neonatal clinics around the globe prefer table top devices due to workforce familiarity and cost benefits. The report projects demand for table top devices to be higher than portable and handheld devices over the forecast period.

