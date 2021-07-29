Sales of IBM Watson Services Worldwide to Bring in US$ 20,000 Mn Revenues by 2026-end

The business intelligence report for the IBM Watson Services market offers a comprehensive outline of essential aspects regarding the product classification, crucial definitions, and other industry-specific parameters.

The IBM Watson Services market report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as mergers and acquisition, partnerships and new product launches. Further, the research hands over a strong foundation for gathering a plethora of insights that potential customers can use to improve their returns and decrease costs. The depiction of data on IBM Watson Services market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are looking for the foreseeable timeframe.

IBM Watson is considered to be the first-ever commercialized cognitive computing platform, designed specifically for underpinning the development of various enterprise solutions. IBM Watson services continue to tap immense opportunity in the rapidly evolving cognitive computing field, which has been reshaping the nature of business operations, thereby determining their growth. Fact.MR’s recent study projects the IBM Watson services market to record a spectacular rise in the period of forecast (2018-2028). Over US$ 20,000 Mn worth of IBM Watson services are estimated to be sold globally by 2028-end.

Although cognitive computing is yet at its nascent phase, the technology is expected to have a significant influence on transformation of various businesses and industrial sectors. Leading companies such as Deloitte have joined IBM by investing time, manpower, and funds for implementing Watson technologies, in a bid to effectively resolve their client’s business’ shortcomings.

IBM Watson services: Taxonomy

This report imparts quantitative & qualitative analysis on the IBM Watson services market, providing a 360 view on current and future market prospects. Value forecast rendered in the report is in terms of US$ Bn. Qualitative analysis offered elucidates industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors affecting the market expansion. The report covers complete insights on key growth determinants, deterrents, opportunities and threats that will potentially influence the market in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation-wise analysis & insights on IBM Watson services market has been offered that enables readers to gain accurate and transparent insights. The report has branched the IBM Watson services market in terms of service type, vertical type, and region.

Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) is estimated to trail healthcare in terms of IBM Watson services market’s revenue share. Currently, IBM Watson financial services power services apropos of the wealth management industry, financial risk management solutions, and insurance services.

