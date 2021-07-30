Convert QuarkXPress to InDesign 2021 macOS: QXPMarkz & Q2ID Bundle

Santa Ana, United States of America, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — Markzware, a leading software developer for the printing, publishing and graphic design industries, has added QXPMarkz for macOS, with InDesign 2021 support, to the Q2ID bundle. If you own a current, qualifying Q2ID License, you can use the License Link provided to you at the time of purchase, to access the update.

QXPMarkz, part of the new “Markz” line of applications, is replacing Q2ID. The affordable, stand-alone QXPMarkz application allows you to convert and open your QuarkXPress documents in Adobe InDesign, without the need for the QuarkXPress application.

Amybeth Menendez, Assistant Manager of Print Workflow, Macmillian Publishers, said, “As an avid InDesign user, and loyal Q2ID subscriber, my first impression was to ask… ‘Is this [QXPMarkz] going to replace Q2ID?!’ My thoughts are… it should! This product encompasses the same Markzware Convert QuarkXPress document menu from the application that it always has, and also has a stand alone drag and drop UI, that I have to say… is pretty awesome! Both methods bring you to the new UI, which details the version of Quark it was created in, the fonts, colors, page sizes, page count, images used and/or missing, etc.! All in an easy to interpret interface! Now, you can export to InDesign, Publisher, Acrobat, and even Illustrator! What is so special about this stand alone application? Even users without the target software can open and basic preview and preflight and export the files to destination! This is huge! I am already a HUGE FAN of the standalone app! 5 Stars Markzware!”

QXPMarkz converts Quark files to IDML, which opens up several possibilities. Mainly, it allows you to convert Quark files to InDesign without having QuarkXPress loaded on your computer, but, it also allows you to send those IDML files to Affinity Publisher version 1.8 or higher.

QXPMarkz also has a few other tricks up its sleeve including the ability to export the text out of a QXP file and save it as plain text, RTF or HTML. Another trick is you get a rough preview of the QXP file. This preview can be exported as several different bitmap formats including PNG and JPEG. And finally, you can even view a file inspector panel with file details, including the number of images and fonts detected in the QXP file.

System Requirements and Availability

System requirements for QXPMarkz include macOS 10.12 or newer, 4GB of RAM, 1024×768 display, and an Internet connection. (Note: A Windows version is in the works.) For those who would like a perpetual license of QXPMarkz, you can purchase via the QXPMarkz page at https://markzware.com/products/qxpmarkz/ and through authorized Resellers.