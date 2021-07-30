Aquatec India: A Brass Fitting Supplier That Surpasses the Ordinary

Pune, India, 2021-Jul-30 — /EPR Network/ — In the plumbing and sanitary industry, Aquatec India is known as one of the finest brass fittings manufacturers who is valued by its vendors, sought after as an employer and respected by its competitors. Their strategic use of technology and modern machinery helps them deliver supreme quality products which have made them a brass fitting supplier that surpasses the ordinary.

Aquatec India was started in the year 1992 with its headquarters in Mumbai. It is a part of a diversified group and has its roots in the field of brass fittings and components which are exported from Europe, Africa, the USA and the Middle East. Their main goal is to improve quality standards and get to the next level. To achieve these goals, they have developed a systematic approach with the help of statistical analysis and quality control measures.

They have a Spectrometer Lab which conducts chemical and microstructure analysis and checks the metal composition. Along with that, they are equipped with measuring instruments such as Hardness Tester, Tensile Strength Tester and Chrome Tester which ensure precise measurements at every stage of the manufacturing process. To ensure that quality standards are maintained and protocols are followed while manufacturing brass pipe fittings, the testing instruments are repaired and changed as and when required.

“Since our inception, our policy has been to always think about our customers and put them first. To further our vision, we strive to provide unparalleled products and services which cater to all of our customers’ needs and wants. Our team constantly works hard to innovate and create top quality brass fittings which have helped us become one of the leading manufacturers in the plumbing and sanitary industry worldwide” says Mr. Sunill D. Talreja – Co-Founder and CEO of Aquatec India.

They are backed by the relentless dedication and diligence of their team of experts and are equipped with a large fleet of the latest machinery such as CNC and VMC Turning Machines and Extrusion Press Machines which manufacture high-quality products such as valves and fittings, brass fittings, brass flare and barb fittings, brass compression fittings and more that conform to international industry standards.

Summary

Aquatec India manufactures quality fittings, has employed the most advanced technologies and has a team of dedicated professionals that work hard to offer exceptional standards of both products and services that make them the best brass fittings suppliers.