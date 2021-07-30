Mice Model Market : Future Opportunities, Key Players and Industry Growth

The global mice model market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, increasing implications of mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for more predictive outcomes, and ongoing innovations in mice models are driving the growth of the global mice model industry.

Opportunity: Rising demand for humanized mice models

Humanized mice models are important tools for conducting preclinical research to gain insights into human biology. These models are developed through the engraftment of human cells or tissues, leading to the expression of human proteins in mice.

Humanized mice are increasingly being used as models for biomedical research applications, such as cancer, infectious diseases, HIV/AIDS, regenerative medicine, and hepatitis. In March 2019, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services, announced funding for projects to conduct detailed characterization, direct comparisons, and further development of humanized immune system (HIS) mouse models. The need to identify the actual effects of drugs on humans, as well as the growing focus on studying human-specific infections, therapies, and immune responses, is promoting the development and use of humanized mice models.

Some of the key players include Charles River Laboratories (US) The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US)Envigo (US), JANVIER LABS (France), genOway (France), PolyGene (Switzerland), Crown Biosciences (US), TransCure Bioservices (France), Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (US), Cyagen Biosciences (US), GVK BIO (India), The Andersons, Inc. (US), Innovive (US), Allentown, LLC (US), FENGSHI Group (China), Ozgene Pty Ltd. (Australia), Harbour Biomed (US) among others.

