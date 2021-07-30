Isopropyl Acetate Market Study Provides Latest Intelligence On Sales And Revenues Growth Over 2031, Fact.MR Report

The latest Fact.MR study on global Isopropyl Acetate market Survey presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Isopropyl Acetate as well as the factors responsible for Isopropyl Acetate Market growth.

Introduction

Global sales of isopropyl acetate experienced a minor decline in the initial phase of 2020 owing to stringent regulations imposed in Covid-19 crisis throughout the world. As the effect of the disease has come down and the world has learned to manage to deal with the ongoing crisis, situation is stabilizing, encouraging leading as well as new players to focus on recovery.

Growing demand in pharmaceutical industry continues to be a key factor driving demand for isopropyl acetate. The demand for isopropyl acetate in 2021 will be heavily influenced by overall performance of the pharmaceutical industry globally.

Geographical Data Analysis of Isopropyl Acetate Market Survey Research Report Is Based On:

The market is anticipated to be dominated by Asia Pacific region with significant customer base for paints and coatings industry in the region. Moreover, there has also been a significant demand for coatings in the automotive sector in the region.

North America and Europe are also projected to represent significant share owing to the increase in demand from cosmetics and personal care segment. Regions such as Latin America, Middle East and Africa and Japan are projected to hold relatively lower share and are projected to register sluggish growth over the forecast period.

What Key Challenges do Isopropyl Acetate Manufacturers Face?

The global major impeding the growth of isopropyl acetate is the use of water based paints and coatings. With advancement in technology, the paints and coatings industry is developing high quality water based paints that have excellent durability, quick drying time and emit less odor.\

Additionally, after drying, solvent based paints form a film and the hydrocarbon solvents are evaporated; thus, releasing harmful volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere. The water based paints market is foreseen to grow at a healthy CAGR, owing to environmental and other benefits. The legislation is also in support of this trend.

Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented as:

Cleaning fluids

Coatings Automotive OEM Automotive Refinish Can and Coil coatings General Industrial coatings Marine coatings Industrial wood coatings Other Transportation

Printing Inks

Cosmetic/ Personal Care solvent

Perfumes and Fragrances

Pharmaceutical

Pesticides and Insecticides

Others

