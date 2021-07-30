Growth In Oil Refining Sector Will Offer A Potential Impetus To Steam Ducts Market Sale By 2027

The latest Fact.MR study on global Steam Duct market Survey presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of Steam Duct as well as the factors responsible for Steam Duct Market growth.

Introduction

Steam ducts are finding wide-spread applications for room ventilation and heating purposes. Additionally, it is also being used in a vast range of domains such as sterilization, propulsion, atomization, cleaning, and humidification.

A considerable demand for flexible, durable, and temperature-sensitive ducts are sought by those industries, thereby enabling seamless operational activities. In short, efficient steam ducts are being sought-after in a bid to meet the dynamic needs of a wide range of applications.

The rapid growth in oil refining sector is poised to register massive demand for steam ducts, fostering the growth of steam duct market.

Geographical Data Analysis of Steam Duct Market Survey Research Report Is Based On:

Recent Government Regulations to Initiate Code Changes for Steam Duct Systems

Governments have initiated code changes to ensure efficient air circulation and ventilation systems. With respect to commercial buildings, ASHRAE 90.1 that provides standards for energy efficiency with respect to design of buildings.

In 2016, ASHRAE 90.1 standards were upgraded to reflect efficient and new technologies. Upgraded ASHRE 90.1 includes standards for steam duct testing and performance testing.

ASHRAE 90.1 codes are adopted by International Green Construction Code (IGCC) and also are followed by International Energy Conservation Code (IECC).

The amount of duct to be tested and the amount of leakage to be allowed is governed by these codes. With rising trend of green buildings, commercial properties have been using low pressure steam ducts that are energy efficient.

In 2017, Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA) presented an updated version of standards for HVAC duct construction.

Its fourth edition covers several updates that radiate innovations taking place impacting the installation, repair and construction of HVAC duct work. For instance, aerosol duct sealing has been introduced, which is a viable substitute for manual and traditional sealing methods.

Increasing Use of Steam Ducts for Room Ventilation and Heating to Trigger Sales of Steam Ducts for Residential Applications

In cold countries, such as Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Russia, Canada and United States, the use of efficient ventilation systems has been observed. Steam ducts for residential purposes essentially mean the integration of steam ducts with home ventilators, wherein steam passes through the duct. With open vents in homes, this steam is supplied to rooms, making the warm.

This assembly offers increased efficiency in home heating applications and is gaining wide acceptance. This is expected to trigger sale of steam ducts at a significant rate in the coming years.

