Automotive Energy Absorption Pads Market Sales Will Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects For Manufacturers

Global Automotive Energy Absorption (EA) Pads Market: Introduction

Automotive energy absorption (EA) pads are the mountings on a vehicle interior trim panel and provide a controlled collapse under impact collisions in order to minimize contact between the vehicle body and the passenger.

Automotive energy absorption (EA) pads are a hollow body having a sidewall, an end wall, and an open end. Automotive energy absorption (EA) pads have become one of the most important element in the automobile interior components.

These are made of polymers and plastics materials possessing high absorption efficiency during the time of collisions and protects the passenger from damage.

Global Automotive Energy Absorption (EA) Pads Market: Segmentation

The global automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, production method and region.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market is segmented as:

Side EA Pad

Head collision pad

Bumper Absorber

Knee bolster

On the basis of material type, the global automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market is segmented as:

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP)

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Thermoformed Plastics

On the basis of the production method, the global automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market is segmented as:

Blow-Molded

Others

In the global automotive energy absorption (EA) pads market, the manufacturers are highly focused on product development of automotive energy absorption (EA) pads in order to enhance the vehicle as well as pedestrian safety. Further, names of some of the manufacturers engaged in the manufacturing of automotive energy absorption (EA) pads are listed below:

THIEME GmbH & Co. KG

UNO MINDA

Kyoraku Co., Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

Nagase America Corporation

JSP (ARPRO)

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

The Oakwood Group

Coastal Automotive

