Seed Processing Market worth $16.6 billion by 2025

The seed processing market is estimated at USD 9.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. The global seed processing market is projected to grow in the coming years due to the increased trade of processed seeds at the global level, growing awareness among farmers in the emerging Asia Pacific region pertaining to advantages of seed treatment, and rise in investments from governments and companies. In developed countries, the demand for high-quality crops is projected to play a key role in increasing the sales of seed treatment products; Europe is projected to be a key revenue generator in the seed processing market. The region has the presence of leading players operating in the seed processing market, which include leading seed treatment companies such as Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), and Syngenta (Switzerland). In addition, the region witnesses the presence of leading seed processing equipment companies, such as Cimbria (Denmark), Alvan Blanch (UK), PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany), and Westrup (Denmark). Thus, seed processing manufacturers have high growth prospects in the coming years in both developed and developing countries.

Key players in the seed processing market include Bayer (Germany), BASF (Germany), Corteva (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Nufarm (Australia), Lanxess (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), Incotec (Netherlands), Sensient Technologies (US), Cimbria (Denmark), Alvan Blanch Development Company Ltd. (UK), PETKUS Technologie GmbH (Germany), Lewis M. Carter Manufacturing, LLC (US), WESTRUP A/S (Denmark), Seed Dynamics (US), Germains Seed Technology (US), Chromatech (US), Centor Group (Australia), and Precision Laboratories (US).

Bayer (Germany) is among the leading players in the seed processing market. The company covers nearly the entire range of seed processing products, which include seed treatment, seed coating, seed colorants, and seed treatment equipment. In 2018, the company’s acquisition of Monsanto (US) for USD 63.0 billion contributed to the growth of its agriculture business with innovative solutions in the crop protection and seed manufacturing industries. This acquisition has provided a competitive edge to Bayer over the other key competitors by expanding its product and service portfolio, offering innovative technologies, and increasing its global presence. As for seed treatment, new product launches was one of the key strategies of the company to maintain its leadership position in the seed processing market. For instance, in 2019, the company launched the first dry rice seed treatment product, Routine Start, in the Chinese market. In addition, the company focuses on launching 30 new products by 2028, including a range of seed treatment products. As for 2020, the company focuses on launching an oilseed rape seed dressing. Thus, the growth of the company looks promising in the seed processing market.

BASF (Germany) ranks among the key players operating in the seed processing market. The increasing demand for seed treatment products has encouraged the company to undertake new product launches to attain a leading position in the market. For instance, in 2019, the company launched ILeVO fungicide seed treatment for canola growers in Australia. In the same year, it launched another fungicide seed treatment under its brand, Obvius Plus. Its R&D base is massive, with over 11,000 employees involved in the research. It has 70 R&D locations and is involved in over 3,000 R&D projects. Thus, the company mainly invests in R&D activities and focuses on developing new products and offerings in the seed processing market.

