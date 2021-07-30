Precision Farming Market to Record Dexterous 12% Growth by 2029

Decades of chemical heavy farming, deforestation, and subsequent global warming is forcing conventional farmers to adopt new technologies.

Consumer trends such as plant-based and vegan diets are further propelling the demand for increased production from farmers.

Prevalence of nitrogen intensive fertilizers and decreasing availability of arable land is shifting focus of value chain stakeholders on precision farming.

The Market Research Survey of Precision Farming by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Precision Farming as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Precision Farming with key analysis of Precision Farming market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.

Key Market Segments

Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Technology

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Offering

Hardware

Software

* Full Segmentation Available on Demand*

Key questions answered in Precision Farming Market Survey Report:

What is the current scenario and key trends in Precision Farming Market? What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base? What are the key categories within the Precision Farming segments and their future potential? What are the major Precision Farming Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms? What is the Precision Farming Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?

Essential Takeaways from the Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Precision Farming market.

Identification of Precision Farming Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain.

Evaluation of current Precision Farming market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Precision Farming Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.

Precision Farming Market Survey and Dynamics

Precision Farming Market Size & Demand

Precision Farming Key Trends/Issues/Challenges

Precision Farming Sales, Competition & Companies involved

