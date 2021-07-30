What Makes North America the Biggest Trail Camera Market

The bullish run in the trail camera market continues in 2018, with an incremental growth of 18,000 units over 2017.

A new Fact.MR study offers an in-depth analysis on the key factors at play in this market. According to the study, increasing wildlife exploration and rising demand for higher security and surveillance are instrumental in driving sales of trail cameras. The study opines that demand for trail cameras will grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in terms of volume throughout the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

Technological advancements have significantly transformed the trail camera space, particularly with respect to connectivity and functionality. Possibility of obtaining thumbnail picture with trail camera has been a remarkable step reflecting a technological novelty in the trail camera marketplace.

Cellular wireless trail camera products are estimated to largely contribute to the growth of the market. Sales volume of cellular trail camera are estimated to remain resurgent through 2028, dominating the Wi-Fi trail camera variants, according to the report. Fact.MR estimates that the volume sales of cellular trail camera are likely to maintain a 1.5x lead over Wi-Fi trail camera by end of 2028.

Key Segments of Trail Camera Market

Product Type

Standard

Wireless

Pixel Size

<8 MP

8 to 12 MP

>12 MP

Flash

White Flash

Low Glow

No Glow

Trigger Speed

Up to 25 Sec

0.25 to 0.75 Sec

Above 0.75 Sec

Application

Hunting

Wildlife Monitoring

Others (Residential, Utility, Commercial)

Sales Channel

Modern Trade Channels

Independent/Brick & Mortar Stores

Direct to Customer

Third-party Online Channels

Sales volume of trail camera is likely to remain concentrated across developed countries in the North America region, particularly the United States. Use of trail camera in commercial buildings for surveillance remains a key determinant of growth in the US, apart from wide life exploration. The report also estimates that the European countries are expected to showcase significant adoption of trail camera in the forthcoming years on the back of growing wide life monitoring and hunting activities. Overall the market for trail camera is expected to follow a positive growth graph, albeit at a modest pace.

