Construction & Furniture Applications Provided Impetus To Growth Of Glass Testing Instruments Market

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Introduction

Glass testing instruments are used to measure the breaking force, tension, rupture and ceramics of a glass. These glass testing instruments are extensively used by the research & development and testing departments of glass manufacturers.

Apart from this, glass testing instruments are also used by building contractors, glass merchants and glass fabricators.

The global glass industry is booming, due to the rising consumer demand for pure, green and sustainable food and beverage packaging. Glass remains chemically pure and inert on contact with any substance;

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Dynamics

The glass testing instruments market primarily depends upon developments in glass and allied industries across the globe. Increasing usage of glass in packaging formats, automotive, construction and architectural designs, furniture and sound proofing applications has provided impetus for growth of the glass industry.

On the flipside, stringent quality and performance requirements have also increased. Thus, glass testing instruments are expected to gain traction for testing and compliance requirements.

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the glass testing instruments market include,

GSR Laser Tools

Merlin Laser

Ceralabel-Green

Glass Technology Services Ltd.

Laser Tools

Arg International

Presto Testing Instruments

Canned Instrument Ltd.

Duran Group

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

Miniaturization of glass testing instruments, enhancing portability, increasing precision and extending service life of glass testing instruments are some of the key trends in the market.

Utilization of technologies such as remote operability, automation and laser techniques are some of the advancements on the technological front in the global glass testing instruments market.

Manufacturers of glass testing instrument can target emerging economies such as Brazil, Indonesia, Nigeria and ASEAN to strengthen their market foothold in the coming years.

South Asia and China is a lucrative market for the glass industry, owing to the economic stability and substantial production in the region.

Moreover, significant investments in construction, urbanization and industrialization in the Asia Pacific region present considerable growth prospects in the glass industry, which is further expected to surge the demand for glass testing instruments in the region. The glass testing instruments market is expected to exhibit low to moderate growth prospects across the globe.

Glass Testing Instruments Market: Segmentation

The glass testing instruments market can be segmented on the basis of end use and product type.

On the basis of product type, the glass testing instruments market has been segmented into:

Coating Detectors

Stress Viewer

Thickness Gauge

Glass Measuring Instruments

Other Glass Testing Instruments

On the basis of end use, the glass testing instruments market has been segmented into:

Glass Manufacturing

Glass Packaging

Building Contractors

Glass Fabrication

Research and Testing Institutions

Other Industrial

