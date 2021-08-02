Container Handler Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2021 – 2031

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Container Handler is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Container Handler is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period

A survey offers detailed analysis on key growth drivers of Container Handler and trends accelerating Container Handler sales globally. The survey also gives detailed analysis on the competitive landscape of Container Handler identifying key players and analyzing the impact of their growth strategies.

Container Handler Market: Segmentation

The global container handler market is segmented on the basis of equipment type, tonnage capacity, propulsion type, engine capacity, power output and region.

Based on the capacity, the global container handler market is segmented as:

Automated Stacking Crane (ASC)

Empty Container Handling Forklift Truck (FLT)

Laden Forklift Truck (FLT)

Mobile Harbor Crane (MHC)

Rail Mounted Gantry (RMG) Crane

Reach Stacker

Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) Crane

Ship to Shore (STS) Crane

Straddle Carrier

Terminal Tractor

Based on the tonnage capacity, the global container handler market is segmented as:

<10 Tons

10-40 Tons

41-70 Tons

71-100 Tons

Based on the propulsion type, the global container handler market is segmented as:

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

Based on the engine capacity, the global container handler market is segmented as:

<7 Liter

7-10 Liter

>10 Liter

Based on the power output, the global container handler market is segmented as:

<150 kW

150-200 kW

201–300 kW

>300 kW

Ship-to-Shore (STS) Crane container handler is estimated to account for a significant market share over the forecast period as it caters to all major lifting operations and is versatile in performing waterside cargo transportation along the port. On the other hand, among propulsion type segments, diesel container handler held the largest share in the market, however, electric and hybrid container handler is likely to gain growth at a higher pace over the forecast period due to rise in concern of carbon emissions.

Container Handler Market: Prominent players

Prominent players for the global container handler market are Kalmar, Konecranes, Liebherr, Hyster, Sany, ZPMC, Lonking Machinery, Anhui Heli, CVS Ferrari and Hoist Liftruck among other key market players. The container handler market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

A short viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth drivers of which includes global GDP growth rate, various industries growth rate, such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and others.

This newly published and insightful report compounds sheds light on key dynamics, Key Trends of Container Handler and their impact on the overall value chain from Container Handler to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global Container Handler sales.

