U.S. Automotive Aftermarket Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report

The U.S. Automotive Aftermarket research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The U.S. automotive aftermarket size is projected to touch USD 86.2 billion by the year 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% through the forecast period of 2019-2025. The market is anticipated to grow because of rising adaption of automotive technologies like safety and exhaust technologies along with several other aspects that influence vehicular performance.

Key Players:

3M

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ZF TRW)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Growth Drivers:

The market is anticipated to grow owing to introduction of metals and new chemicals that provide weight reduction and cost-effectiveness in automobiles. Additionally, the rising vehicle age and vehicle parts in the U.S. are anticipated to propel the demand for replacing parts, therefore, driving the growth of the market in the country.

Increasing disposable income of consumers in the U.S. is positively impacting the sales outlook of passenger cars. The growing sales of passenger cars is directly proportional to the rising demand for aftermarket parts. Further, factors like rising adaption of modern lifestyle and developing infrastructure are contributing in propelling the growth of the market. Huge investments in R&D by automakers and advancement of technology are anticipated to propel the demand for heavy commercial vehicles. As a result of which, there would be rise in demand for products like tires, wheels, towing and several other miscellaneous accessories, thus driving the growth of the market in the coming years.

Replacement Part Outlook:

Tire

Battery

Brake Parts

Filters

Body Parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Wheels

Exhaust Components

Turbochargers

Certification Outlook:

Genuine Parts

Certified Parts

Uncertified Parts

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Retailers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Impact of COVID-19

The U.S aftermarket automotive is been severely affected owing to the outbreak of coronavirus. The country is one of the topmost in terms of COVID-19 spread. The prolonged lockdown has disrupted the supply chain, which, in turn, has adversely affected the market growth. Further, uncertainty among consumers regarding the market scenario in future has resulted in lower spending on automotive products. The shortfall in liquidity and cash crunch has severely affected the sales of automotive in the U.S, thereby, adversely affecting the market growth. However, with relaxing lockdown measure and reopening of the economy in major cities across the U.S are projected to accelerate the market growth.

