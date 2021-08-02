Contrast Media Injectors Market – Opportunities, Key Players and Industry Growth

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The global contrast media injectors market size is estimated to be USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2020 and 2025. Factors such as the growing prevalence of cancer and CVD; a large number of approvals for contrast agents; and increasing investments, funds, and grants by government organizations are driving the growth of the contrast media injectors market. However, the high cost of contrast media injectors and consumables & accessories is restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Opportunity: IT-enabled solutions for contrast media injectors

Contrast media injectors are now enabled with an LCD screen to maintain flow rates and monitor patient status. Also, market players are introducing new software for injector systems that can generate data in real-time. Information such as contrast media flow rate, injection pressure, injection speed, and type of contrast media can be easily accessed through this software. The IT department of a hospital can connect this software directly to their hospital information systems or electronic medical records and access patient data from picture archiving and communication systems. This reduces the time, error rate, and effort to upload statistical data and images manually.

Key Market Players

Major players in this market include Bayer Ag (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.P.A (Italy), Guerbet Group (France), Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd (Japan), Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (Sinomdt) (China), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (Hongkong), Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co. Ltd (China), Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co Ltd. (China), and Medtron AG (Germany).

North America accounted for the largest share of the Contrast Media Injector market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Geographically, the contrast media injector market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to factors such as the rising R&D investments and favorable demographic scenario in China, rising aging population and cancer incidence in Japan, growing investment in the Indian radiology market, and increasing focus of market players & increasing government support to strengthen healthcare service delivery in other countries are driving the growth of this regional segment.