Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market worth $1.8 billion – Rising Number of Clinical Trials

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Growth in the eTMF systems market can be attributed primarily to the rising adoption of eTMF systems, rising number of clinical trials, partnerships between biopharma companies & CROs, increasing funding to support clinical trials, and the growth in the R&D spending by pharma & biotech companies. Emerging countries are expected to provide significant opportunities for players in the Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) Systems Market. However, budget constraints, data privacy issues, and a dearth of skilled professionals will challenge market growth in the coming years

According to the new market research report “Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market by Component (Services, Software), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the eTMF systems market is projected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2024 from USD 1.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.7%.

Geographically; divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The North American market accounted for the largest share of the eTMF systems market in 2018, primarily due to the increasing government funding for clinical research and a large number of clinical trials. Several major global players are also based in the US, owing to which the country has become a center of innovation in the Electronic Trial Master File Systems Market

Veeva Systems (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Phlexglobal Limited (UK), TransPerfect Global Inc. (US), Aurea Software (US), LabCorp (US), ePharmaSolutions (US), Wingspan Technology, Inc. (US), MasterControl (US), SureClinical, Inc. (US), Dell EMC (US), Paragon Solutions (US), PharmaVigilant (US), Mayo Clinic (US), Database Integrations, Inc. (US), CareLex (US), Ennov (France), Forte Research (US), Freyr (US), Montrium (US), NCGS Inc. (US), SAFE-BioPharma (US), SterlingBio Inc. (US), BIOVIA Corp. (US), and arivis AG (Germany) are the key players in the eTMF systems market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based eTMF. In 2018, the cloud-based eTMF segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is primarily due to the flexible, scalable, and affordable nature of this delivery mode.

The heavy dependence of end-users on service providers will drive the services segment in the eTMF systems market

Based on the component, the market is segmented into services and software. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to their indispensable nature and repetitive requirement. End-users of eTMF systems rely heavily on service providers for consulting, data storage, implementing services, training, maintenance, and regular upgrades of solutions.