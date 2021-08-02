Flooring Adhesives Market Analysis by Application and Competitive Insights to 2027

Felton, California , USA, August 2 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Flooring Adhesives Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

The global flooring adhesives market size is expected to touch USD 7.1 billion by 2027 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027, according to the new report by Million Insights. The growing numbers of renovation and construction projects are projected to foster the demand for flooring adhesives in the next few years.

Resilient flooring types are widely used for improving aesthetics and comfort in outdoor floors, bedrooms and living rooms. Cork and rubber type products are used for protecting fragile & heavy objects in flooring spaces. For example, gym floors are made using resilient materials to provide high resistance for gym weights & instruments.

The growing consumer focus on aesthetic appeal in the interior design along with increasing spending is driving the market growth. However, changing international trade policy may hamper the pricing of the product, which in turn, is expected to negatively impact market growth.

Synthetic grass or artificial turf is now widely utilized or flooring applications. These flooring solutions are used in making courts in different sports. In addition, these materials are also used in gardens, lawns, terrace and balconies in commercial & residential sectors. Moreover, supportive government initiatives along with the growing trend of outdoor sports are gaining traction. All these key factors are anticipated to foster floor adhesives market growth.

Companies in the market are facing issues owing to changes in raw materials prices. Thus, the players are focusing on developing their own distribution network to compete with others. This is projected to further increase competition among players.

Participants in the industry are engaged in new product innovation and invest in R&D developments to remain competitive in the market. Additionally, the rising penetration of products through an organized retail network is offering growth opportunities for players in the industry.

List of Key Players of Flooring Adhesives Market

Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG, Bostik, Pidilite Industries, Wacker Chemie AG, and Mapei S.p.A.

