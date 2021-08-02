Biorational Pesticides Market worth $5.02 Billion by 2022

Chicago, 2021-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

The biorational pesticides market is estimated at USD 2.78 Billion in 2017 projected to reach a value of USD 5.02 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2017. The market is driven by factors such as evolving farming technologies & practices, consumer demand for organic fruits & vegetables, and increasing promotion by government organizations for the adoption of environment-friendly pesticides. As demand for organic fruits, vegetables, and crops is increasing globally, the market for biorational pesticides is expected to grow.

Download PDF brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=57324225

Key Players:

Companies such as Valent Biosciences (US), Bayer (Germany), Monsanto BioAg (Germany), BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), and Syngenta (Switzerland) have acquired leading market positions through the provision of a broad portfolio, catering to the varied requirements of the market, along with a focus on the diverse end-user segments. They are also focused on innovation and are geographically diversified.

The North American market for biorational pesticides is driven by the simple registration process of biorational products, increasing consumer preference for organic products, and growing consumer awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic pesticides on human health. The rigorous regulatory system in the US and Canada regarding the environment and human health has compelled manufacturers to develop biorational pesticides with low risks to consumers. The market in Europe is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the near future owing to the stringent regulations for pesticides and increasing demand for organic products. Developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina are showing a significant increase in the demand for biorational pesticides.

On the basis of type, the biorational pesticides market was led by biorational insecticides segment in 2016. It is one of the most largely commercially available types of biorational pesticides. North American countries are expected to become major markets owing to the high awareness among farmers and this contributes to the growth of the global market in the near future.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=57324225

The biorational pesticides market, on the basis of mode of application, is segmented into foliar spray, soil treatment, and trunk injection. The foliar spray segment covers the largest market share as direct application on leaves through foliar spray is the most effective way of supplying nutrients to plants, which results in enhanced productivity and greater yield; this also leads to rapid absorption and uniform supply of the nutrients to each part of the shoot and root.