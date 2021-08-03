Sustainable Growth Opportunities in the Meat Processing Equipment Market

The meat processing equipment market size is projected to grow from USD 6.8 billion in 2019 to USD 9.7 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period. Meat processing equipment is used to convert raw meat into the required finished meat product commercially through processes such as cutting, slicing, washing, blending, mixing, grinding, drying, thermal processes, freezing, coating, and cooling. The demand for meat processing equipment is increasing with the growth of the food and meat industry, owing to the increasing consumption of convenient meat products such as raw cooked meat, precooked meat, baked meat, dried meat, and other processed meat products.

Key meat processing equipment players include GEA Group (Germany), JBT Corporation (US), Marel (Iceland), Illinois Tools Work (US), The Middleby Corporation (US), Bettcher Industries (US), Equipamientos Carnicos (Spain), Biro Manufacturing Company (US), Braher (Spain), RZPO (Russia), Bizerba (Germany), Riopel Industries (Canada), Minerva Omega Group (Italy), Risco (Italy), Millard Manufacturing Corporation (US), Apache Stainless Equipment Corporation (US), Gee Gee Foods & Packaging (India), PSS Svidnik (Presovsky), Ross Industries, Inc. (US), and Metalbud Nowicki (Poland). Agreements, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions were the dominant strategies adopted by major players. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1253

GEA Group (Germany) is involved in the designing and manufacturing of food processing equipment and other industrial processing equipment catering to the chemical, pharmaceutical, marine, and other industries. The company operates in two major segments: BA equipment and BA solutions. It offers meat processing equipment, such as slicers, injectors, and massagers, under its BA equipment segment, through one of its subsidiaries, GEA Process Engineering Ltd. (Denmark). It focuses on developing products with advanced technologies to keep meat fresh for a longer duration. For instance, in February 2019, GEA introduced a new injection system, Multijector 2mm, that would be used for brining bacon/pork to keep them fresh for a longer duration.

Marel (Iceland) is engaged in the manufacturing of processing equipment for the meat, fish, and poultry industries. It operates through four major segments: meat, fish, poultry, and others (water treatment, intralogistics, alternative proteins, and potatoes). Marel is continuously focused on developing new and innovative products to expand their product portfolios with an emphasis on offering customized products as per customer demands. Also, it is focused on innovating products to increase its range of applications. It follows the strategy of acquiring other companies to expand its product portfolios, services, geographical footprint, and customer base. For instance, in October 2019, it acquired Cedar Creek Company (Australia), a firm specializing in software and hardware for meat processors, which would aid the company to manufacture more innovative products and to expand its production line.

Marel has acquired a wide range of international brands, which include GEBA (Israel), Stork poultry processing (Netherlands), Delford Sortaweigh (UK), Norfo (Norway), and CP food machinery (Denmark), in the recent years.