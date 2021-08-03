Healthcare Middleware Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report Healthcare Middleware Market is expected to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258951459

In the primary research process, various sources from both demand side and supply side were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the demand side include medical researchers, hospital purchase managers, and academic research institutes.

Increasing utilization of smart devices, the availability of big data in healthcare, increasing need for data interoperability, and growing investments to overcome healthcare interoperability issues are the key drivers of the global market.

Based on application, the healthcare middleware market is segmented into clinical, financial, and operational and administrative applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical middleware market and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Middleware solutions help in auto-verification of the clinical data and reanalyzing the data for accurate results. Moreover, these tools have the ability to track laboratory performance metrics. These benefits are fueling the adoption of middleware solutions in clinical laboratories.

On the basis of type, the healthcare middleware market is segmented into communication middleware, platform middleware, integration middleware, and other middleware. The platform middleware segment is expected to command the largest share of the medical middleware market in 2018. Factors such as ease of deployment and use, easy interoperability, data security, portability, and cost-effectiveness are driving the growth of this segment.

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region is attributed to factors such as the growing focus of market players on emerging Asian countries, the emergence of big data in healthcare, and increasing spending on IT infrastructure by healthcare providers.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=258951459

The healthcare middleware market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small and big players. Prominent players in the market include Corepoint Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Orion Health (New Zealand), Red Hat (US), IBM Corporation (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Informatica (US), and Zoeticx, Inc. (US).

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com