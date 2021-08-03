Microfluidics Market Share and Growth Information Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, August 3 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Microfluidics Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

The global microfluidics market size is estimated to touch USD 31.6 billion by 2027. It is expected to develop by 11.3% CAGR during the period of the forecast.

Due to the presentation of fresh technology, for example digital microfluidics, the requirement for the microfluidics centered procedures is projected to surge. These procedures permit on-chip biochemical investigation, thus encouraging the implementation.

Increase in the acceptance of microfluidics, intended for the point-of-care diagnostics, is anticipated to comprise a considerable influence, on the progress of the market. By now, the manufacturing companies such as Danaher, Abbott, and Roche, have integrated this technology in their current diagnostic procedure, and are looking at the range of digital microfluidics. For illustration, Minicare I-20, handheld apparatus of Philips, offers precise as well as speedy results for the diagnosis of heart attack.

List of Key Players of Microfluidics Market

Fluidigm Corporation

Cellix Ltd.

Biomérieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Life Technologies Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.

Elveflow

Qiagen

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

