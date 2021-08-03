Tocotrienol Market Cost Structure Analysis, Manufacturing Trends and Scope, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Aug. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Tocotrienol Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Tocotrienol Market is anticipated to reach USD 387.6 million by 2024. Tocotrienols are constituents of vitamin E family and isomers of vitamin E; known for their various health benefits. Tocotrienols can be found in certain wheat, oils, rice, rye, oats, and barley. The Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Key Players:

BASF

BTSA Biotechnologías Aplicados SA

American River Nutrition, Inc.

Eisai Food & Chemical Co.Ltd.

Vance Group Ltd.

ExcelVite

Davos Life Science Ltd.

SourceOne

Orochem

Cayman Chemical

AC Grace Company

Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the tocotrienol industry include rising demand of tocotrienol in an extensive range of applications ranging from dietary supplements to pharmaceuticals, increasing health consciousness among customers about consumption of healthy food, rising development, and increasing disposable income, rising concern about unhealthy lifestyle with insufficient food.

On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high price for market participants to penetrate the market. Tocotrienol Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.2% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

The “Alpha” segment led the Tocotrienol Industry in 2015 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 owing help in the inhibition of cell propagation in pancreatic cancer cells, which is anticipated to propel the product demand in the pharmacological market over the forecast period.

End-Use Outlook:

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

The “Pharmaceuticals” segment led the Tocotrienol Industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2024 due to Tocotrienol is helps in curing diseases such as prostate cancer & liver cancer and used as stabilizer in tablet formulation. The market may be analyzed by distribution channel as Direct Selling, Internet Retailing, Mass Retailers, and Others.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the major share of the Tocotrienol Market Size in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth includes rising demand for dietary supplements, mainly in the U.S., and rising health concern among the aged populace coupled with health awareness, and benefits in fatal diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases in the region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the tocotrienol industry comprise American River Nutrition, BASF, Vance Group, Orochem, Super vitaminsSdn Bhd., SourceOne, AC Grace Company, Parachem Fine & Specialty chemicals, Cayman Chemicals, Palm Nutraceuticals SdnBhd, and Others. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

