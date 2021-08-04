Interventional Radiology Products Market worth $14.1 billion by 2026 – Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Pune, India, 2021-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The global interventional radiology products market is projected to USD 14.1 billion by 2026 from USD 10.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and favorable reimbursement scenario for interventional radiology procedures are the major factors driving the growth of the interventional radiology products market.

North America was the largest regional market for interventional radiology products market in 2020.

The interventional radiology products is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and the presence of key players in the region.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in this market include Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), and Cardinal Health (US)