Glucuronolactone Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Supply Chain Analysis 2021 – 2024

The Glucuronolactone Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Glucuronolactone Market is expected to reach USD 436.5 million by 2024. Glucuronolactone is also termed as “D-glucuronolactone” or “D-glucuronic acid” is an organic metabolite found in the body. This solid white odorless compound is a major component in energy drinks and stimulants such as Red Bull. It is formed in the human body when glucose is converted in the liver. It is a water-soluble crystalline component in several connective tissues in the body like cartilage, tendons, and ligaments. The glucuronolactone market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Drivers

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of glucuronolactone market are rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and growing demand from pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry. However, the side effects of glucuronolactone on health may restrain overall market growth in the years to come

Global Glucuronolactone End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Food & beverage sector accounted for the substantial market share of glucuronolactone and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be high usage as an active ingredient in health-related foods and energy drinks. Also, the pharmaceutical sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come as growing concern regarding health disorders.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Aceto Corporation

Merck Millipore Corporation

Anhui Fubore Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co.

Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co

Foodchem International Corporation

Creative Compounds, LLC

Global Glucuronolactone Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

MEA

