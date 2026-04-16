AI-Powered Innovation and Sustainable Packaging Headline April RX Huabo 2026 Shenzhen Gift Fair

SHENZHEN, China, 2026-04-16 — /EPR Network/ — As AI technology becomes more integrated into everyday life, the global gift industry is entering a new phase of innovation. From April 25 to 28, 2026, organized by RX Huabo, the 34th China (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair (Shenzhen Gift Fair) will take place at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Under the theme “Cross-Industry Synergy, Boundless Gifting,” the fair will bring together more than 4,500 exhibitors showcasing AI-powered gadgets, premium packaging, and design-led home products, offering global buyers a comprehensive platform for sourcing, trend discovery, and business networking.

AI Gadgets Move into the Mainstream

AI smart glasses are rapidly entering gift and retail distribution channels, marking a shift from niche technology into lifestyle solutions. At the fair, nearly 100 leading suppliers and emerging brands—including Quark, Rokid, and Xiaomi—will present their latest AI glasses and wearable technologies. Beyond smart eyewear, buyers can explore a range of AI-enabled products, including portable translation devices, AI earbuds, companion robots, and intelligent toys designed for diverse consumer groups.

Sustainable and Custom Packaging Gains Momentum

The Shenzhen Gift Fair will also highlight the growing importance of premium packaging, driven by demand for print-on-demand (POD) and sustainable solutions. As brands seek greater production flexibility, short-run printing and rapid customization technologies are gaining momentum, particularly in retail and e-commerce. Leading manufacturers from China’s major packaging hubs—including Mingfeng Packaging, Hung Tung Printing, Goodyear Printing, and Rui-Feng Yuan Packaging—will present innovations in packaging design and eco-friendly printing technologies, including FSC-certified materials and soy-based inks. Many of these companies have served international brands across the luxury, beauty, food, and electronics sectors.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.rxhuabo.com.cn.