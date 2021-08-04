Iron Oxide Pigment Market Dynamics, SWOT Analysis and Competitive Insights till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, Aug 04, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Iron Oxide Pigment Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Iron Oxide Pigment Market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the increase in demand from paint, plastic, and construction sectors. Iron Oxide Pigments (IOP) are the largely available colored inorganic pigments, which imply several applications. They are cost effective, non-toxic materials comprising oxyhydroxides and iron oxides. When iron oxides are granulated, they offer several benefits like color stability, resistance against weather, durability, compatibility with cement, and superior resistance to UV radiation.

Drivers

Iron oxide pigment market is driven by escalating demand from end user segments like cosmetics. Growing infrastructural activities worldwide in emerging economies are also stimulating the demand for iron oxide pigments, thereby encouraging the market growth of iron oxide pigment. Moreover, increasing drilling activities and growing demand from floating production storage and offshore rigs and offloading are predicted to accelerate the demand for iron oxide pigments. These pigments are widely used in lubricants and as catalysts in petroleum sector.

Global Iron Oxide Pigment Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Synthetic iron oxide

Natural iron oxide

Synthetic segment is expected to hold a larger market share of iron oxide pigment owing to its preference due to properties like purity level and exceptional quality.

Global Iron Oxide Pigment Color Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Red

Yellow

Black

Blends

Global Iron Oxide Pigment Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Construction

Coating

Plastic

Paper

Others

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Cathay Industries

BASF SE

Tata Pigments Limited

Du Pont

The Earth Pigments Company LLC

Applied Minerals Inc

Tronox and many others

Global Iron Oxide Pigment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Middle East &Africa

Central & South America

