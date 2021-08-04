Alpha and beta amylase enzyme from the wide range of bacterial species are finding applications in the several industries such as food processing, alcoholic beverages, chocolate syrups and confectionary etc., which has been boosting the demand for bacterial amylase. Bacterial enzymes that are sourced from different strains of Bacillus spp. Lactobacillus spp., Pseudomonas spp. etc. and mostly used in the industrial applications. The upward trend of use of enzymes for the catalytic processes for the wide range substrates in the industries is expected to encourage the evolution of bacterial amylase market.

Growth in the animal feed industry is expected to enlarge the market for bacterial amylase. The innovative progress in the starter feed and starchy feed processing such as corn grain, different animal feed syrups, etc., is likely to drive the adoption of bacterial amylase during the forecast period.

Bacterial Amylase Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing usage of bacterial amylase as a catalytic enzyme in the food & beverages industry and animal feed industry is the crucial driver for the growth of global bacterial amylase market. Bacterial amylase are gaining reputation as they play an important role in enlightening feed digestibility, better texture, taste and better performance. Bacterial amylase is playing a vital role in the better health and performance of animals, giving the animal feed sector a considerable lift for growth in the future.

Moreover, the flourishing textiles and paper pulp industry are likely to bolster the demand for bacterial amylase. Bacterial amylase provides hydrolysis of most of the starch products and improves the texture of the feed and food products which help a wide range of industries across the globe.

Bacterial Amylase Market: Segmentation

The bacterial amylase market is segmented into different parts based on type, application, and geography.

Based on type, the bacterial amylase market is segmented into:

Alpha Amylase

Beta Amylase

Based on application, the bacterial amylase market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Food

Functional Food

Dairy Products

Confectionary

Other Foods

Beverages

Fruit Drinks

Syrups

Alcoholic Beverages

Other Beverages

Textile Industries

Paper Industries

Animal Feed

Other Applications

Bacterial Amylase Market: Regional Outlook

The bacterial amylase market is anticipated to register dynamic growth across all the geographies during the period of forecast. Growing food processing and functional food industries across geographies of the globe is likely to boost the market for bacterial amylase.

Emerging consumer markets such as China, India, and Brazil are likely to create remarkable demand for bacterial amylase, as there is profitable growth in the food and beverages as well as bolstering animal feed industry. The market in South Asia & East Asia is expected to grow at a high growth rate, due to the growing population and shifting food intake habitats, which are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of bacterial amylase market.

The bacterial amylase market in North America is gradually growing due to high per capita expenditure on processed food products and animal feed products such as starter feed for calves and grain food for the poultry industry.

European countries are expected to increase the growth of the bacterial amylase market, owing to the growing demand in quality textured animal feed products.

The demand for plant-based and fungi sourced amylase enzymes have been increasing as compared to bacterial amylase enzyme, which is expected to hinder the progress of the global bacterial amylase market to certain extent, during the period of forecast.

Bacterial Amylase Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the bacterial amylase market are Worthington Biochemical Corporation., BIO-CAT Company, American Biosystems, Inc., LALLEMAND Inc., Gusmer Enterprises, Inc., and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

