Bids and Beyond Announces New Office in the UK

London, UK, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Bids and Beyond has opened a new office in the UK to meet growing business demand. It has seen a rise in business inquiries for core growth consulting and bid management services. Launched in 2016, the company specialises in helping businesses manage their bids and tenders. While working with clients, they felt a lack of resources for UI, UX, graphics, sales, and marketing. So, they launched growth consulting services to focus on increasing productivity and fuelling growth for the businesses.

After the Brexit, following the ease in market restrictions across the UK, The company is expecting to seen increase in demand for their services as clients are looking for new opportunities to invest in.

Bids and Beyond specialises in Bid Management, experience design, sales transformation, and Enterprise Productivity. They have been helping clients in optimizing the cost of their digital infrastructure, improve efficiencies for existing processes and refresh product/service strategy through digital innovation. Furthermore, through the assorted offered services, they help ideate, conceptualize, and design the user journey for digital products, improving user experience, adaptability, usability and hence the product’s market share.

They have various clients onboard, ranging from Manufacturing, EdTech, Health, Energy, Automobile, and Finance industries. With the launch of the new office, the teams are actively serving clients worldwide from offices in the US, UK, and India.

A brief outline of primary services

Bid Management

Bids and Beyond has a 3C3P framework as a Bid Architecture that outlines critical elements of a bid that must be stitched together to win. Their Bid Consultants ensure to capture all aspects of developing a compelling proposal, so it is not only compliant and visually appealing but is customized in a manner that persuades customer effectively, giving a competitive edge over other bids. This unified approach combines Compliance, Value Proposition, Key messaging, Visual Presentation, Persuasiveness, and Proven Credentials to ensure a winning proposal. In addition, they offer end-to-end proposal support, interactive and web-based proposals, and automated proposal service where they offer custom workflows and content automation.

Design Thinking

Bids and Beyond with their UI/UX certified experts practice the Design Thinking Agile approach with the right mix of content, creativity, and user experiences. Bids and Beyond has been handholding their clients from ideation to design to market, including business and technical brainstorming. They have been helping small and big companies alike in ideating, conceptualizing and designing the user journey for their digital products. By segregating users according to their goals, followed by laying down a strategy for improving user experience, adaptability, usability, they help grow the overall market share of the product.

Sales Transformation

Bids and Beyond helps solve sales struggles for their clients, wherein they follow a customer-centric and integrated approach towards sales and marketing to transform the growth journey. In addition, they provide technical and business assistance with the right mix of content and creativity while forming go-to-market strategies.

Enterprise Productivity

Bids and Beyond enables agile innovation. They cater to the organization’s long-term vision to make it more efficient and productive, wherein they analyze the current business processes and infrastructure to identify leaks. Help choose the best products and sort out procurement, and they also propose automation prospects and digitalization strategy for the client.

With the launch of the new office, the company aims to serve the European market with its bid consulting and growth consulting services. The company’s UK office is mentioned below: Feel free to reach out to us at consult@bidsandbeyond.com for services-related queries.

Address

Bids and Beyond Consulting UK Limited

College House, 17 King

Edwards Road, Ruislip,

London, HA4 7AE,

United Kingdom

+44 20 80896164