Pleasanton, USA, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Stay one step ahead from the daily emerging threats; meet the Top-Rated Managed Security Services Provider, SafeAeon Inc.

A preferred security partner for MSP/MSSP to cater to their end-client security needs.

SafeAeon combines people, processes, and technologies to stay abreast of the ever-changing security challenges and evolving security technologies. SafeAeon help evolve your Security Operation Center’s needs to stay on top of emerging risks by monitoring, mitigating, and managing the potential impact on critical digital assets.

As the number of assets in an enterprise continues to grow along with the available security solution choices, it complicates security operations, almost like solving a maze, resulting in an increased security headcount for skilled resources.

SafeAeon takes all the complexity and challenges away from SOC operations for our customers. With experience working with organizations of every size and industry sector over the years, SafeAeon has perfected the art of SOC operations. SafeAeon brings a wide array of tailored security services for the MSP/MSSP market. Backed by expert teams working 24×7/365 days and delivery centers spread across the globe, SafeAeon is your one-stop-shop for all your security service’s needs.

If you are struggling to maintain security information and event management (SIEM) solutions, staff a mature security operations center, incident response team around the clock. We are here to help.

We offer Fully managed SOC-as-a-Service, Hybrid or Co-Managed SOC, Managed Detection and Response MDR Services, Managed Firewall Services, Cloud Monitoring Services, Vulnerability Assessment-as-a-Service, Pentesting-as-a-Service, Advanced DAM Database Activity Monitoring Solutions, Data Loss Prevention Solutions, Forensic Analysis, Security Incident And Crisis Support, Patch Management Services, Endpoint Detection And Response (EDR), etc, managed security services at affordable prices!

About SafeAeon:

SafeAeon Inc. is a USA Silicon Valley-based Security-as-a-Service provider and helps MSP/MSSP partners worldwide, offering state of the art 24×7 Eyes-on-Screen Turnkey Security-as-a-Service service offerings at competitive prices.