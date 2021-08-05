Data Entry India – Your One-Stop Solution to Outsource Data Conversion Services

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — Data, in the 21st century, is considered the most valuable asset for any business around the globe. With the advancement of technology, organisations are inclining towards the digitalisation of data rapidly. Data Entry India is recognised as one of the best offshore companies to provide data entry services, offering legitimate and affordable solutions for over 10 years. Based in India, DEI specialises in delivering data conversion services to clients worldwide for a vast range of industries including real estate, insurance, eCommerce, publication, marketing and more.

DEI – data conversion services with 99.99% accuracy commitment

Modernising resources from time to time by optimising and preserving data has become a necessity for most businesses worldwide. DEI focuses on providing affordable data conversion services with an extensive degree of accuracy and pace.

OCR Data Conversion: Using OCR allows a business to convert any type of data from one format to another in a much faster way. But the main difficulty with using such techniques is that they are limited in their ability to interpret from damaged or low-quality files, as well as special characters and other anomalies.

Data Entry India ensures to convert data from any format into appropriate, usable, and configurable data structures. DEI guarantees to deliver high accuracy OCR data conversion that may aid in speeding up your business’ workflow.

XML Data Conversion: XML or Extensible Markup Language, is a type of data structure interaction module that enables users to create their own data field formats with almost zero restrictions. Combining XML with programming languages such as HTML/CSS makes XML a strong medium for communication on the web. DEI’s in-depth knowledge in XML interactivity makes them provide a wide range of XML data conversion services. These include Text to XML and vice versa, Excel to XML or XLS to XML, HTML to XML and other variations.

Microfiche Data Conversion: With high-speed microfilm and microfiche scanners, DEI can easily scan up to 600 DPI images and provide affordable, high-quality microfiche data conversions services. DEI handles various kinds of microfiche that includes 16mm, 35mm, COM Fiche and Jacket Fiche. They are best in the industry to provide output in multi-page Tiff images, XML/HTML/SGML or searchable ODF files. Primarily healthcare and financial industries are the ones that can be most benefitted by outsourcing microfiche data conversion services.

Document Conversion: Outsourcing document conversion services implies a broad range of services that include scanning various types of documents and their conversion. Conversion document service may be used for fax to email scanning as well as other typical corporate activities and files. DEI ensures to deliver a wide range of tools and approaches to help you get the most out of your data.

