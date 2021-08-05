Reporter Gene Assay Market – Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine Majorly Feeds the Global Industry Revenue

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

Major Objectives of this Study:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global Reporter Gene Assay Investigation Market by product, application, end user, and region.

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the market in five main regions (along with major countries)—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

To profile key players in the global market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions; new product/technology launches; expansions; collaborations and agreements; and R&D activities of the leading players in the global reporter gene assay market.

Market Size Estimation

The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (revenue share analysis of leading players) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, application, end user, and region).

Expected Revenue Growth:

The reporter gene assay market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing funding for cell-based research, growing applications of gene expression, and rising preference for cell-based assays.

Data Triangulation

After arriving at the market size, the total Reporter Gene Assay Investigation Market was divided into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & subsegments, data triangulation, and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.

Assay kits segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the Reporter Gene Assay Market is broadly classified into assay kits and reagents. The assay kits segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2019 and is also projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of the assay kits segment can be attributed to their repeated use in Gene Expression studies and signaling pathway analysis during gene transcription or translation levels. Moreover, assay kits are preferred over standalone reagents in cases where a validated protocol for assay development is available.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The reporter gene assay market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A majority of the growth is driven by the significant expansion of players as well as growth in the healthcare market and research industry in these regions. The low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and low regulatory stringency are also factors supporting the growth of the reporter gene assays industry.

Key Market Players

The prominent players in the global Reporter Gene Assay Investigation Marketare Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Promega Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Biotium (US), Abcam plc (UK), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Geno Technology (US), Genecopoeia (US), InvivoGen (France), and PromoCell (Germany).

