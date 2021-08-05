COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning Market Competitive Landscape & Strategy Framework To 2021 – 2025

In a pessimistic scenario, the “COVID-19 Impact on Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Type (Web and Application), End User (Pre-K, Elementary Schools, and Middle and High Schools), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 3.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of the COVID-19 impact on the global social and emotional learning (SEL) market includes higher adoption of social and emotional learning tools in Q4 of 2020 and Q1 of 2021, and the promotion of SEL by government organizations and improvement in the school environment, citizenships, and relationships amidst the crisis.

By component, the solutions segment to record a larger market size during the forecast period

SEL solutions comprise the SEL platform and the SEL assessment tool. SEL platform is used by educators (school/districts, teachers, parents, and communities) to help students work on their emotions, feelings, empathy, relationships, goals, responsibilities, and make informed decisions. With the rise in the cases of COVID-19, the adoption of SEL solutions has taken a beating. There are a lot of SEL stakeholders, such as schools, districts, and NGOs, where most of the day-to-day activities are being hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, the adoption of SEL platforms is growing at a higher rate owing to their capability of integrating new solutions with the current platform. However, these platforms are more expensive as compared to standalone software. The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced spending on non-essential things and saved money to further deal with the economic crisis. Hence, it has affected the spending on SEL.

By end user, the pre-K segment to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Principals, teachers, and policymakers have shown interest in implementing SEL into the pre-K curriculum. All pre-K students across the world are currently missing face-to-face instructions due to COVID-19. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), over 421 million children are affected as of March 2020, due to school closures implemented in 39 countries. Another 22 countries have implemented partial ‘localized’ closures. However, UNESCO is helping countries across the globe to mitigate the immediate impact of school closures by facilitating the continuity of education for all educational institutes through remote learning. The remote pre-K SEL curriculum has helped kids to develop social skills, build a positive relationship with families and peers, prevent techniques from challenging behavior, and enhance knowledge with free online platforms offered by various companies. SEL programs offered by various companies through their videos and different activities have helped pre-K students to create a positive environment, ignore negative people, and learn new skills.

Asia Pacific to record the highest growth during the forecast period

Violence, bullying, and negative emotions have been as disturbing factors for years. Hence, social and emotional skills play an important role in the students’ curriculum. Asia Pacific (APAC) is considered as the most populous region in the world, with millions of students. Countries that constitute a major portion of the SEL market in APAC include China, Japan, India, Australia, and Southeast Asian countries.

Key market players profiled in this report include Committee for Children (US), EVERFI (US), Everyday Speech (US), Peekapak (Canada), Nearpod (US), Evolutions Labs (US), Rethink ED (US), Hoonuit (US), and Illuminate Education(US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships and new service launches to expand their presence in the SEL market and broaden their customer base

