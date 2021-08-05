Application Delivery Controller Market Leading Players Updates and Industry Analysis Report till 2024

Felton, California , USA, August 5 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Application Delivery Controller Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Application Delivery Controller Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Application Delivery Controller Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The application delivery controller market accounted for USD 2,740.4 million in 2015 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 5%. The technological advancements increasing the overall data center traffic volume due to the increased number of internet subscribers and the need for advanced application services act as the key market driver of application delivery controller. The ADC is designed to meet technical requirements by providing availability, scalability, better performance to keep the applications and servers running in their most efficient time limit. The percentage share of global data center traffic by equipment type cloud will increase from 59.5 to 77.4 and hence increasing the ADC demand over the forecasting period.

The first generation ADC’s offering simple acceleration and load balancing are being replaced by advancing applications such as compression, cache, connection multiplexing, SSL offload and content switching along with load balancing that optimizes and secures business critical application flows. ADC are also heavily relied upon for their monitoring capabilities they can check a servers health and efficiency. If the monitoring indicates that a particular server is experiencing any problem, it will direct to an alternate server avoiding a potential disruption.

High bandwidth usage also acts as a driving factor for ADC. Due to the availability of internet in every corner, consumers tend to use more web services which leads to problems such as latency, incorrect PC configuration, Packet loss, audio streaming, large downloads and unauthorized usage of network. Communication service providers need to rapidly deploy innovative and revenue generating services that demand a highly efficient network infrastructure that reliably supports high capacity and offers high availability, defends against security threats reducing latency and providing superior experience to the users. In order to satisfy all their needs mobile service providers

Increasing demand for security applications to prevent malicious attacks and malware like SQL injection and cross-site scripting through the web to the devices is expected to drive the ADC deployment in security applications. The rising popularity of ADC in consolidated data center and cloud computing in which, as the application demand fluctuates the customer should scale the capacity up and down to control the application flows.

Companies of all sizes can increase their efficiencies and have a better competitive stand by adopting appropriate networking technologies. Taking in consideration the E-commerce market, many customers tend to access the website at a single point of time for transactions thereby increasing the load and in a worst scenario the entire site can be taken down. The routers pass the traffic through the firewalls and then through the ADC which distributes the traffic to many database servers hence controlling the breakdown of the website.

Usage of Smartphones and tablets increase the scope and span of enterprises thus leading to an increase in demand of ADC’s by the enterprises in order to maintain and balance the load. The adaptable, effective and flexible environment that SDN(Software defined networking) technology enables will require an ADC that support features like customized scripting and comprehensive API.

The current generation of ADC’s has packaged together a number of functionalities above the basic load balancing platforms with important features layer3/4 layer 7 balancing, load balancing methods, health monitoring, TCP multiplexing, Networking integration, high availability, application acceleration, SSL offload, Global Server Load balancing, DDoS protection, Web application firewall, central authentication, multi tenancy support and virtualization options.

The ADC is a critical routing Hubwhich is very difficult to replace it with another device as a primary network component in the modern data centers. The most potential growth for Application delivery controller is in Japan, Europe and Asia Pacific. The United States has a large number of enterprises that rely on ADC’s to manage network traffic and improve performance. Trends in network security, SDN device consolidation cloud or virtualization and future developments will impact the evolution of ADC’s.

ADC Market is a consolidated market with the top most players sharing the maximum market share. Asia pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a projected CAGR of over 8.1%. F5 Networks, Radware, Citrix Systems and A10 networks compose almost 70% of the market. F5 networks is one of the leading technology providers that optimizes the network based applications. Significant portion of its revenue is generated through ADC.

Many new improved ADC’s where launched by the market players to increase their profits. Citrix and radware launched new high scale carrier grade ADC into the market. A10 unveiled new thunder series application service gateways. F5 invested in new software based management solutions.A10 networks integrated Cisco ACI fabric with its thunder ADC’s. Brocade communication systems acquired the steelApp business unit of Riverbed Technologies in 2015 to expand on its ADC offerings.

