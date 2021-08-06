Veterinary Dental Equipment Market – Planmeca Oy and Midmark Corporation are the Leading Player

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Veterinary Dental Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 500 million by 2026 from USD 334 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in the global companion animal population, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies are the primary drivers for the veterinary dental equipment market. However, the increasing cost of pet care is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. This problem will be further exacerbated by the low animal health awareness and a shortage of skilled veterinarians in emerging markets.

The global veterinary dental equipment market are Planmeca Oy (Finland), Midmark Corporation (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US), Eickemeyer (Germany), Scil Animal Care(Germany), iM3 (Australia), Dentalaire (US), Dispomed (Canada), MAI Animal Health (US), Acteon Group (UK), Avante Health Solutions(US), TECHNIK Veterinary Ltd. (UK), Cislak Manufacturing (US), and J & J Instruments, Inc. (US), Charles Brungart(US), Covertus Tm(US), Aribex(US), Healthymouth llc(US), MyVet(UK), NewTom(US). These companies adopted strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to enhance their presence in the Veterinary dental equipment market.

Planmeca Oy is a leading player in the veterinary dental equipment market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. Planmeca Oy offers a wide range of high-quality dental equipment, imaging devices, and software as well as solutions for veterinary surgery. Planmeca Oy is a global leader in many healthcare technology fields, with products distributed in over 120 countries worldwide. Its product range covers digital dental units, CAD/CAM solutions, 2D and 3D imaging devices, and software solutions.

Midmark Corporation is a leading player in the veterinary dental equipment market and accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2020. Midmark Corporation offers a wide range of veterinary dental products as as dental delivery systems, dental imaging systems, and accessories. Midmark Corporation also offers training for veterinary professionals—both online as well as offline—via a network of clinical specialists. Midmark Corporation operates in North America, Europe, and India and maintains manufacturing facilities in the US, India, and Italy.

