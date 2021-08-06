Single-use Assemblies Market worth $6.3 billion by 2026 – Rapid Implementation and Low Risk of Cross-Contamination

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The Key Growth Elements in Detailed?

The Growth of single-use assemblies market can primarily be attributed to the major advantages of single-use technologies as compared to traditional stainless-steel assemblies, such as rapid implementation and the low risk of cross-contamination. The increasing biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure and growing biologics market are also driving the growth.

Worldwide Growth Opportunities in Terms of Revenue:

The Global Single-use Assemblies Market is projected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Rapid implementation and low risk of cross-contamination;

A single-use solution has numerous advantages over traditional bioprocessing technologies, due to which the adoption of single-use assemblies is growing continuously. These include the faster implementation of single-use assembly components in the bioprocess cycle and a lower risk of cross-contamination. Single-use assemblies are ergonomically designed to hold integrated single-use flow paths for faster set-up and reduced space requirements. The product design is aimed to reduce the amount of time and cost related to preparation, set-up, testing, validation, and documentation.

Product cross-contamination is a major concern in the biomanufacturing industry. The potential for cross-contamination occurs when the same process equipment is used repeatedly in the process cycle. Unwanted protein contamination, for example, may reduce production yields by requiring additional purification steps, or in the worst possible case, proteins that co-purify may result in potentially fatal treatments. Single-use component manufacturers also typically make and assemble products in clean rooms to ensure that their products do not introduce harmful particulates and endotoxins into a bioprocess. Such advantages are driving the adoption of single-use assemblies among end users in the bio-pharmaceutical & pharmaceutical industries.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

In 2020, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the fasted growing region of the single-use assemblies market. This can be attributed to the growing biopharmaceutical market and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities in Asian countries, rising life science research activities, increasing investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and the growth of the contract R&D sector.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players operating in the single-use assemblies market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Avantor, Inc. (US), and Saint-Gobain (France).

Thermo Fisher Scientific is one of the leading players in the single-use assemblies market. The company offers a range of single-use assemblies for downstream, upstream, and fill-finish stages of bioprocessing. The company’s BioProcess containers and transfer assemblies are single-use flexible container systems for critical liquid handling applications in biopharmaceutical & biomanufacturing operations. In the last few years, the company has majorly focused on expanding its bioproduction capabilities and market presence. In 2020, it saw significant growth in its Life Sciences segment, driven by the demand for diagnostic testing for COVID-19; the demand for bioproduction products, including single-use assemblies, saw a significant surge.

