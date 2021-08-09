AKS IT Services as one of the 10 Most Recommended Cyber Security Solution Providers for 2021 by CIO Insider

Noida, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — The prominent IT Service provider and our parent organization, AKS IT Services has been awarded as one of the 10 most recommended cybersecurity solution providers for 2021 by the famous magazine CIO Insider. The magazine even talked about our vision and mission of giving rise to a safer cyber world with a three-dimensional approach.

On September 19, 2006, AKS IT Services is an ISO 9000: 2015 and 27000: 2013 certified company and is incorporated under The Companies Act, 1956. It is a leading IT Security Services and Solution provider company with over 8500 clients nationwide. AKS IT Services Pvt. Ltd. provides a wide range of IT Security Services including Web Application Security Auditing, Network Security Auditing, Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT), Information Risk Management, Cyber Forensics & Cyber Crime Investigation, Information Security Training. AKS IT Services is the parent organization for Haltdos, founded on December 14, 2015, is a research-led Make in India initiative. Haltdos is a recognized Cyber Security Solution provider well known for its Web Application Firewall and Anti DDoS Protection Solution, whose mission is to simplify and strengthen cybersecurity so that businesses can focus and cope with the changes that keep happening in the world.

The award recognizes, Haltdos patents and innovations over the last 5 years in its core areas, including researching and developing various Cyber Security Solutions like WAF and Anti – DDoS Protection. It also encourages and acknowledges the company’s contribution in the most holistic way.

Commenting on the award win, Mr. Ashish Kumar Saxena, Managing Director of AKS IT Services and Haltdos.com, said, “Now, more than ever in the past, we notice the continuous need for innovation in the Cyber Security to address the dynamic nature of cyber threats that the world is facing. Our vision for the future is to strengthen Cyber Security so that businesses can run at ease at all times. We wholeheartedly thank the Government of India for the appreciation and recognition, it boosts our morale and serves as an encouragement”.