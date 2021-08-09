Softline India recognized as the winner of Microsoft India Area Award 2021 – Technology Partner of the Year – Security

Mumbai, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Softline India today announced it has won Microsoft India Area Award 2021 – Technology Partner of the Year – Security. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“For Enterprises, a well-architected & planned Digital transformation journey will have cybersecurity investments at its core” says Vinod Nair, Managing Director, Softline India. “This past year we have seen an exponential increase in cloud adoption and the birth of the hybrid work culture trend, in face of these challenges, security has become paramount for all organizations. As enterprises scramble to keep up with the evolving security needs, Softline, in partnership with Microsoft, spearheads the space in implementing customized and comprehensive solutions. This recognition brings a spotlight to our team’s dedication and customer’s trust in our expertise”.

Softline India thanks you for all the support given to us that contributed to our success recognized by this award. We would not have gotten this far without any one of you.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize the outstanding successes and innovations by Microsoft partners all over the world during the past year. Softline was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in India.

Softline facilitates digital transformation and cybersecurity services to customers from 50+ countries and in 95+ cities around the world. Our 2,400+ client managers and 1,000+ technical product and service specialists, engage with our clients to choose and integrate the right products in the most efficient way, creating and managing hybrid and secure infrastructures. Hand-in-hand with our clients, our global support and maintenance teams manage and support the infrastructure needed to underpin world-class digital transformation, cloud-based services, and rock-solid cybersecurity. Softline India, recently unveiled its state of the art SOC in Bangalore base on Azure Sentinel giving customers a truly capex light & future proof SOC service offering.