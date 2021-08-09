Susan Johnston has been accepted to Rolling Stone Culture Council

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Rolling Stone Culture Council, an invitation-only collection of thought leaders and business innovators from a variety of industries that shape culture and society, has accepted Susan Johnston to its unique community.

Susan Johnson, founder, director, and CEO of The New Media Film Festival®, a Los Angeles-based festival entering its thirteenth year of competition, was selected as one of Rolling Stone Culture Council’s newest members because of her contributions to the film industry. Johnston will join senior leaders in various industries that influence how global culture, including art, cannabis, entertainment, fashion, film, food and beverage, gaming, hospitality, media, music, sports, technology, television, and theater is shaped.

The Culture Council was formally launched in late 2020 and is an invitation-only community whose members and their business accomplishments are reviewed and vetted for inclusion based on industry and thought leadership, contributions to both their industry and to society, and a willingness to help lead what’s next for music, arts, and related industries. #RollingStoneCouncil

“In difficult times, our nation and world have always looked to music and the arts, and the cultures and industries that surround them, for direction and inspiration. The members of this community are exceptional, innovative, and true leaders. We look forward to the insights and thoughtful discussions that will come from them and this new business-based community,” said Scott Gerber, co-founder of Rolling Stone Culture Council. “We believe that this council brings together industry leaders with the right mix of expertise, passion, and energy to do great things and to make real contributions both to their own businesses and to the larger industries that surround music and the arts.”

Susan Johnston – Media Futurist New Media Film Festival award-winning, multi-cultural festival at the forefront of creativity, technology & artistic vision. Knighted in 2017 for her work in art and humanity. “There is no better way to touch a soul than through story. Sound is story, art is story, culture is story. I’ve spent my life honoring stories worth telling with all ages, all cultures, and in all media. Because I believe the stories we share, read, write, engage with shape us/humans as a whole. So I ask you, what do you want your future to be? Be that story, share that story, engage with that story now.” I am humbled and honored to be invited into such an iconic publication that has been a part of my lexicon since a child. My goal is to share stories that empower your soul to dance to a higher vibration.”

Members will share their ideas and expertise in a variety of settings inside the community, will contribute articles on the iconic publication’s online edition at rollingstone.com, and will participate in Expert Panels, which showcase and share member expertise in a broad range of subjects. Each member will also have an executive profile shared on the website.

Each member of this vetted network of decision-makers from some of the most successful companies in North America and Europe will be included in the members-only directory, receive leadership and business coaching, and have access to other members through a private forum to share thoughts, questions, ideas, and inspiration.

About New Media Film Festival®:

New Media Film Festival®, a unique and comprehensive festival created in 2009 that celebrates innovation, stories, media, and platforms. Ever-evolving technology has become a staple in our daily lives, we continuously strive to produce a festival that highlights and honors the hard-working and up-and-coming content creators in the New Media Industry. Through our unrelenting desire to advance various film media, projects have received funding and distribution, deals have been made, and strong lasting relationships have been built at our festival. The empowering use of new media as a catalyst for storytelling and technology has allowed the New Media Film Festival to honor the stories worth telling.

To see Susan Johnston’s Culture Council profile, visit: council.rollingstone.com/profile/u/2f2776cb-445f-4c08-97fa-1f6b5719547a.

For more information visit: https://www.newmediafilmfestival.com/about/

