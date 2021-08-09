Find The Best Stairlift Prices From Sesame Access Systems!

Surrey, UK, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Sesame Access Systems (https://www.sesameaccess.com/) provides the best stairlift prices in the market by considering their clients’ needs. They offer to design, build and install bespoke stairlifts according to these requirements, giving reasonable quotes and providing what the client needs. They send a team to obtain their clients’ requirements, survey the establishment, and provide them with a fair in-depth quote.

Moreover, they can provide a free quote on their site, offering convenience to people. Those who want to obtain a quote will only need to fill out a form that includes the contact details, such as the name, address, and contact number. They also have to fill out information about the building or establishment, such as its name, location, and project drawings.

Additionally, they will require the type of lift, whether horizontal or vertical and refracting or platform lift. This will also include the lift style, which people can choose in the gallery or product selector found on the website. The additional information they will require for the quote is the number of steps the clients’ stairs have and, most importantly, the information about the user. They can optionally have the pit depth, rise and width in millimetres. People can expect to receive the best stairlift quote at a reasonable time after filling up the form.

People can expect lifts from this lift company that is compliant with many standards. Sesame Access products comply with the British Standards BS6440:2011, meaning they provide vertical lifting platforms with non-enclosed or partially enclosed lift ways for those with mobility issues. In addition, they offer Part M compliant lifts that follow the Building Regulations standards. They also design, build and install lifts compliant with the North American standard ASME 18.1 and lifts that have passed the EU Standards EN 81-41.

Sesame Access Systems is truly the reliable company to acquire a stairlift from as they have installed over 200 lifts worldwide. They also said, “Sesame is passionate about British Manufacturing and Engineering. All our bespoke lifts are designed specifically for each building and are hand made by our talented engineers in our workshop in Surrey. Our world-class design team have an obsession for innovation and design, and we believe we are at the cutting edge of what’s possible for disabled access solutions. Our dream is that any person has the freedom to access any building, without barriers”.

Interested parties can know more about Sesame Access Systems and their lifts by visiting their website at https://www.sesameaccess.com/.

About Sesame Access Systems

Charlie Lyons, a hydraulic engineer, founded and established Sesame Access Systems in 1996. This company designs, builds, and installs bespoke lifts for buildings, including listed properties, to meet various requirements. In 2016, they won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise and presented with The Grant of Appointment by the Lord Lieutenant of Surrey signed by The Queen herself and The Prime Minister. This award-winning company is a team of engineers, designers, and technicians who work with architects, disability consultants and private individuals to install lifts. For inquiries, you can contact them by filling out their contact form at https://www.sesameaccess.com/contact. As an alternative, you can email them at stevenl@sesameaccess.com or talk to one of their representatives through this number 01784 440088.