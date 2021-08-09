Metro Safety Training Helps Reduce Accidents in the Delivery Sector Across British Columbia, Canada

Metro Safety Training is committed to making workplaces safer for people through safety training programs

Posted on 2021-08-09

Coquitlam, BC , Canada, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Metro Safety Training believes that every organization in the delivery sector should provide its employees with the basic tools of first-aid training. From identifying safety hazards to addressing them, employees in the delivery sector should be able to do it all.

Proactive measures, like safety training, can help save lives, reduce injuries, and bring down the company’s expenditure on workers’ injury compensation costs.

In 2019, WorkSafeBC reported that 41% of female workers and 59% of male workers were injured while work in British Columbia. A comprehensive safety-training program helps reduce these figures and promotes preventive measures in the workforce.

Metro Safety Training encourage organizations, especially in the delivery sector, to include safety training programs for the well-being of their employees.

Speaking of the importance of safety training programs in the delivery sector, a representative of Metro Safety Training said, “One never knows when an emergency can arise. Safety training can avoid creating dangerous life and death situations for employees. We offer a variety of first aid and workplace safety courses to ensure employee’s safety and health is in check during emergencies. We’re proud of our comprehensive course work ensuring that organizations benefit from the training just as much as their employees do.”

Metro Safety Training has an expansive list of safety-training programs that organizations can select from. First aid courses include an Occupational First Aid program consisting of three levels, a CPR Level C, an Emergency First Aid with CPR Level C, and a Standard First Aid with CPR Level C. The workplace safety courses include Confined Space Training, Forklift Training, and Fall Protection Training.

Metro Safety Training was founded in 2008 and is affiliated with Canadian Red Cross, serving clients from Vancouver, Burnaby, and Coquitlam in British Columbia.

About the Company

Metro Safety Training provides first aid training and workplace safety courses for employees. It is located in Coquitlam, BC, and offers services in Burnaby, and Vancouver as well.

Contact Details


Web: https://metrosafety.ca/

Email: info@metrosafety.ca

Phone: 604-521-4227

Address: 914 Sherwood Ave, Coquitlam, BC V3K 1A6, Canada

 

