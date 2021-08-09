Antech deliver Fluid Transfer Trolleys for Rail Application

Lancashire, England, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Antech Hydraulics Limited is proud to announce the completion of a bespoke design and build project utilising Settima screw pumps for rail applications.

Antech designed and manufactured three air operated fluid transfer trolleys for use in the rail industry following a request from a leading company working with clients within the rail sector. The three trollies, which are suitable for the transfer of hydraulic oil, engine oil and coolant fluid, have been colour coded to aid clarity of fluid use and to avoid cross contamination.

Following the urgent enquiry, the trollies were designed within 1 week and went straight into production at the manufacturing facility in Lancashire. Despite international supply chain issues and the project coinciding with a national lockdown, manufacturing was completed, and the project delivered after just 12 weeks. This time frame also included shipping the Settima screw pumps from Italy where they are manufactured.

The type of pumps used were the Settima SMT16B that are pumps for industrial use at low and medium pressure (40 bar). SMT16B pumps represent a reliable and low noise component for many industrial applications where long-life pump and low cost are required. The main challenge for Antech was to match the seals and the body materials to the fluid being pumped.

The pump body and the design of the screws avoids any axial load. The functional pressure develops some tolerance between the balancing piston of the main screw and the surrounding body. This creates a balancing hydrodynamic force of the screws and, at the same time, lubricates and cools down the sealing parts.

The units are a low pressure, low noise Settima screw pump producing 12 lpm of flow. Each pump was individually tailored to meet the characteristics of the fluid, so seals, material and tolerances were matched to specific fluid needs. This ensures long life and smooth low pulsation operations. Driven by an air motor, the pumps transfer oil from 50 litre reservoirs into the clients rolling stock in the workshop or at trackside. The hydraulic oil trolley was additionally fitted with 5-micron filtration.

Following the success of this initial project, Antech has also received further sales enquiries from the same customer looking to acquire further trollies with larger reservoirs and utilising two Settima screw pumps per trolly.

Established in 1994, Antech Hydraulics Limited is an independently owned company who specialise in system design and hydraulic components. They offer solutions from industry leading manufacturers such as Settima, Staffa, Kawasaki, B&C, UFI, NTF, Des Case and LJM. They also produce their own bespoke products and engineer solutions to cater for client’s specific projects.

Contact:

Paul Airey

Antech Hydraulics Ltd

Cocker Avenue

Poulton Industrial Estate

Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire, FY6 8JU

+44 (0)1253 888 333

info@antech-hyd.co.uk