Connecting Digital Opinion Leaders in Healthcare – konectar Social

Hubli, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Aissel Technologies, the leading provider of Healthcare Professional Engagement Solutions has launched their new product – konectar Social. konectar Social is an AI-powered Platform for connecting Life Sciences companies to the right Digital Opinion Leaders. It is the largest database of Digital Healthcare Influencers across the globe.

Adoption of Social Media platform for sharing of scientific and medical information has been steadily increasing in the medical community. The pandemic era has accelerated the adoption of Digital technology and more exchange of information is happening over platforms like Twitter and YouTube. It is therefore imperative for the Life Sciences companies to have a close understanding of the interactions in the medical community on the Social Media and Digital platforms.

It has become important for Life Sciences companies to communicate the latest developments, scientific breakthroughs, and discovery of newer therapies to the medical community through Digital platforms. konectar Social provides the most effective way to identify the right DOLs or Digital Experts within the medical community. konectar Social automatically crawls the Social Media activity of DOLs and ranks them based on their influence and reach. konectar Social also generates real-time analytics on the DOLs and tracks their engagement across different Social Media platforms. By doing so, it helps Life Sciences companies develop an effective communication strategy for their product communication.

With the combination of AI and Machine Learning technology, konectar Social analyses the posts of the Digital Opinion Leaders and generates insightful reports on their technology and treatment preferences, interests, networks, influence and reach, which can be leveraged by the Life Sciences companies to accurately align their products with the right DOLs.

“konectar Social is the only product that provides complete Social Media analytics of all the Digital Healthcare Influencers helping Life Sciences companies to create better communication strategy using the Digital world in the new post-pandemic times.” says Suraj Prabhu, CTO and Co-founder of Aissel Technologies.

About Aissel

Aissel’s Medical Thought Leader Management solutions are deployed at leading global Life Sciences companies. Aissel’s end-to-end software solutions are designed to help Life Sciences companies accomplish their business objectives. Aissel has 100+ employees working from offices in Hubballi and Boston.

