Beat the Heat with Crownline’s Instant Ice Makers!

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline, UAE’s most popular website deals in complete range of home & kitchen appliances present you the most affordable and easy to use instant ice makers for your kitchen.

Crownline is one of the largest distributors for household electronic goods, offering a wide range of household electronic equipment and apparatus at the best price with a completely stress-free experience. They guarantee best quality of products and after-sales services at the most affordable price. As most people prefer shopping online in this digital era as it is convenient and less time-consuming, Crownline sells quality products online, allowing their customers to shop and order online!

Crownline is currently offering one of the most required kitchen appliances everyone need i.e. Ice Makers. These ice makers are very easy to operate and makes different kinds of ice cubes quickly. The ice makers comes with transparent windows o panel to check whether the ice is done or not. It’s portable size & CFC-free compressor makes it unique & one of the best of its kind. The machine yields ice in less than 10 minutes & can produce a total of 12 kg of ice in a day.

Crownline is a top provider of electronic products, including small domestic appliances, health & beauty care, seasonal products, and home, office &outdoor cleaning products. For more info, visit: http://www.crownline.ae/

Address: “Crownline” – Umm Ramool – Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: (+971) – 0553005992, 043535365

Sales Email: sales@crownline.ae

Product Support/Service: Tel: +971 4 34 17 152

Service Email: services@crownline.ae

About the Company

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by providing a wide range of quality products, i.e. electric kettle, ice maker, infrared cooker, food processor, sandwich maker and many more. These products value their money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support. Crownline has always been at the forefront in delivering products that improve the quality of life for customers.