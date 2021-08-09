Launch of the book, “Bhavishya Ka Ujjwal Darpan” by Dimple Gautam (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2021-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is happy to announce the launch of, “Bhavishya Ka  Ujjwal Darpan”, a book about the connection parents share with their children, for helping them identify the challenges of raising a child, and for finding better ways to make related decisions.

Author Profile- The Author of this book, Dimple Gautam is a social worker, entrepreneur and an activist, who aspires to usher a new world, whose citizens shall invoke their inner qualities and positive attributes to overcome the challenges of everyday life in a peaceful manner.

In her words, this book is aimed at taking the readers on a ride wherein they will become a better version of themselves, and consequently open the doors to a new world that is both, prosperous and harmonious.

The book has been made available for purchase on :-

Amazon – https://amzn.to/3kFXDmQ

Amazon Kindle – https://amzn.to/3y7dpuQ

Google Play – https://bit.ly/2V1IGRg

Flipkart – https://bit.ly/3ipdVha

 

